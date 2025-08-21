JOHN HAYES: Brian Hurley’s return can help Castlehaven take the direct route

CLUB championship football returns this weekend, and luckily for you all that means I get to write about games on the field, instead of pontificating about matters off them.

Let’s get straight to the premier senior championship. Group A sees Mallow face Newcestown in Macroom on Friday evening before Valley Rovers take on reigning champions and outright favourites Castlehaven in Clonakilty on Saturday. Valley Rovers are a fine club and doughty championship performers who are rarely beaten easily, however Castlehaven are a cut above the rest at the moment and should prevail here, especially if Brian Hurley is back in action. The Haven will have their eyes on another direct path to a semi-final even now and without having to reach for top gear. A nice place to be for Seanie Cahalane and company.

The encounter in Macroom the evening before is a far tighter call with last year’s ‘best of the rest’ Mallow needing a result against Newcestown to keep their championship aspirations alive. Should they lose and Castlehaven do as expected, Newcestown will join the Haven in the last seven and Mallow will fight it out with Valleys to avoid the prospect of a relegation play-off on the final day. Matty Taylor and Sean McDonnell are capable of driving Mallow to success almost on their own in this one, however I think Newcestown will take the momentum from their unexpected draw with Midleton in the hurling last weekend, and their renowned teamwork and battling spirit can see them pull off what could be classed as a mild surprise.

Both games in Group B are down for decision on Sunday afternoon with a double-header in Bandon. 2pm is the throw-in time for Clonakilty versus Carrigaline and while the westerners pushed St Finbarr’s all the way in the first round, it is the men from just outside the city who have the valuable two points in the bag. This will give Carrigaline great confidence and a safety net heading into this contest, and they will fancy the test against their more illustrious opponents, however Clon should have a little too much in hand and we expect they will draw level on points with their Carrigdhoun opponents.

St Finbarr’s are tipped by many as the nearest pretenders to Castlehaven’s throne, even if they struggled over the line against Clon first day out. Their Cork hurlers will have had some respite now and their dual players in general will be keen to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Blackrock last weekend. While I do tend to refrain from predictions for Ross games, it will register as a substantial surprise around the county if the Barrs don’t secure the win in the second contest in Bandon. Ross will have to keep tabs on Steven Sherlock as Clon did last time out to have any chance, and the Togher sharpshooter unfortunately has a fine record against Ross. I hope my heart wins out over my head in this one.

Lastly in Group B, Nemo Rangers host their neighbours Douglas on Friday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn. While Douglas may have improved under Paudie Kissane, and they know what it takes to beat Nemo in the championship, having won as recently as 2021, it’s hard to look past Nemo who can qualify for knockout football with a game to spare.

The last game of the weekend sees Ballincollig, who ran Nemo very close on day one, clash with St Michael’s, who put in a woeful effort against Douglas. Ballincollig can set up a winner-take-all showdown against Douglas for the final round of fixtures with victory here, leaving the Blackrock side needing a result against Nemo Rangers to avoid the relegation play-off given their heavy defeat on day one.

There is ample attractive action across the grades below premier senior with West Cork clubs involved in some of the best of them. Dohenys versus Ballingeary will be interesting in Inchigeela on Saturday evening with the Carbery side needing a result after a somewhat surprising reverse to Bishopstown in round one. The Gaeltacht side drew with Skibb and it is all to play for still amongst the four teams here.

Skibb themselves face a resurgent Bishopstown and few could call a clear winner in these fixtures. Dohenys’ greater need may see them get the win in the first contest, but Skibb may find it more difficult against the city men. Unless I get both of those predictions wrong, the West Cork sides will meet on the final day with everything to play for yet again. Kanturk versus Kilshannig on Sunday in Ballyclough is the pick of the remaining contests in senior A this weekend.

Bantry and Bandon both face must-win games in the PIFC against Aghada and Rockchapel respectively. I expect Bantry will get the job done while Bandon will have their hands full in a tight contest against the North Cork side. Uibh Laoire up against Castletownbere is another tasty contest in this grade, even if I expect the Muskerry side to have too much quality against the Beara side.

There is significant West Cork and Beara interest in the intermediate A grade also as Gabriel Rangers, their neighbours Ilen Rovers and westerners Adrigole all try to follow up opening-day successes. Adrigole were convincing winners against Glanworth last time out and can see off The Barrs second team to secure advancement from Group 1, while Gabriels vs Kildorrery is a top-of-the-table clash in Group 2 and there won’t be much between them. Again, the winners will qualify for knockout football with a game to spare.

Ilen Rovers versus premier junior champions Kilmurry might be the tie of the round in Group 3 with Kilmurry starting slight favourites given the momentum from their county winning campaign last year. Ilen, for their part, will be looking to put back-to-back wins together in the championship for the first time in quite a while.

Urhan fly the Beara flag against Ballydesmond in the premier junior grade with no Carbery representative, and they will have to keep a close eye on the still free-scoring Donncha O’Connor as he continues to defy age and injury for his club and division. All that and the Carbery junior championships to boot, here’s looking forward to another interesting and exciting weekend.

This bonanza of club football is a massive upside of the new format in Cork and the split season, and never in the past had we so much to look forward to all at once at this time of year. To all good GAA club people, don’t take this for granted as there are those who would tear it up again if they were let. Enjoy this weekend and good luck to all the clubs involved.