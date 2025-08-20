Walk 100k for Jack & Jill in Septmeber to help families

CORK communities are being urged to walk 100km this September to raise funds for local Jack and Jill families.

The nationwide fundraising campaign officially launches this month, with Life Pharmacy teams across the country leading the charge with the goal of raising €100,000.

There are currently 57 families across Cork receiving support from the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, with 384 families in the county having benefited since the charity was established by Jonathan Irwin in 1997.

Every €18 raised provides one hour of vital home nursing care for children with severe learning disabilities often associated with complex medical needs.

Local Life Pharmacies across Cork will be taking part in sponsored walks throughout the month, and they’re inviting customers and communities to get behind the cause, by donating, walking, or both.

Deirdre Walsh, CEO of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, said: ‘This support will help fund 5,556 hours of in-home nursing care for the 451 families currently under our wing.’

Since its foundation, Jack & Jill has supported 3,100 families nationwide.