Big praise for Tidy Towns groups in Cork

THE ‘extraordinary’ work of Tidy Towns groups was celebrated at a special event at County Hall recently.

The event brought together representatives from Tidy Towns groups and expert speakers to share achievements, exchange ideas, and inspire future initiatives.

The event featured workshops and presentations from Tidy Towns adjudicators, Cork County Council representatives, and community leaders, covering topics such as sustainability, pollinator plans, and the competition application process.

Among the expert speakers were Debbie Bailey, Gary Graham, and Bernadette Solon, who provided guidance to attendees on improving their projects and maximising their success in the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll highlighted the importance of the Tidy Towns competition and the dedication of members.

‘The work of our Tidy Towns groups is nothing short of extraordinary.

Your efforts make our towns and villages more beautiful, and Cork County Council is proud to celebrate your achievements and support your ongoing commitment to creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for us all,’ he said.

Tidy Towns groups showcased their achievements through their interactive stands, inspiring others with new and innovative approaches.

The event also emphasised the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, and fostering green spaces in light of the growing environmental challenges facing communities.