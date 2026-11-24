A CORK county councillor has welcomed a new toolkit to help support councillors and public representatives to campaign safely in person and online.

The Councillor Safety and Support toolkit highlights practical measures to help councillors and all representatives or those seeking election to improve personal security.

It includes guidelines on managing social media privacy settings, staying safe while canvassing and how to respond to abusive interactions and harassment.

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Fine Gael Cllr Una McCarthy of the Carrigaline Municipal District was speaking following the distribution of the toolkit to Fine Gael councillors at the party’s recent Ard Fheis in UCC in Cork.

It will also be made available to councillors of all parties.

“Being accessible and available to the people we represent is an important part of a councillor’s role. Staying connected with our communities is at the heart of strong local democracy,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“For this to continue, we must ensure we have safeguards in place so that we can protect ourselves if the need arises. In Fine Gael we want all our elected representatives, and future candidates to be able to participate freely, safely and without fear of intimidation, discrimination, harassment or abuse.”

Cllr McCarthy said the toolkit provides effective ways to help manage the impacts of abuse and build resilience.

“Everyone is entitled to express an opinion and robust debate is an essential part of democracy. However, there is a clear distinction between legitimate political debate and personal abuse. No one has the right to harass, intimidate or threaten public representatives”

“While we hope these situations never arise, the reality is that they can and do happen. It is important that we are prepared, know how to respond and have the right supports in place when we need them.”

The toolkit also highlights supports that are already there for councillors, such as the Security Allowance Scheme, which provides a grant of up to €10,0000 to cover protections like intruder alarms, CCTV and construction.

Earlier this year, many female councillors across the country were targeted with persistent, harassing phone calls resulting in an extensive garda investigation.

The toolkit acknowledges how public representatives can be targeted because of their gender, race, sexuality and other characteristics and offers guidance.