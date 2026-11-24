Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
At The Hive Bandon for a 3 person art exibition titled The Botanical Way was Louise Harrington, Aine O'Gorman and Neasa madden O'Connor. Picture Denis Boyle
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Rosscarbery Rowing Club held a monster bingo event in the Celtic Ross Hotel today to raise funds for the club. Preparing to play bingo were Róise Harrington and Aoibhinn O'Mahony, both Clonakilty. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Rosscarbery Rowing Club held a monster bingo event in the Celtic Ross Hotel today to raise funds for the club. At the event were Emily Crowley, Connonagh and Colm & Hazel O'Donovan from Leap. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Locals Toni Kravchuk and her daughter Yasa posed for a pohoto along Kent Street, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
The Under The Ambo Book' (A RESOURCE BOOK FOR SUNDAYS AND FEAST DAYS OF YEAR B) by Fr Bernard Cotter Co-PP, was launched by Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork & Ross at Mardyke House, Cork this evening. This was a second edition of the book written by Fr Cotter, the Co Parish Priest for the Castlehaven Parish. Photo: Andrew Harris.
Noreen Deasy, Rachel O'Regan, Lorraine O'Riordan, Christine Fitzgerald, Tara O'Leary and Stephanie Price who took part in the Hour of Hope fundraising run in Skibbereen last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Aisling Roycroft from Studio Ballydehub pictured with her mum Christina Roycroft at the opening of the Planet of Love exhibition at the Working Artists Studio. Photo; Anne Minihane.
At the annual Christmas fair at Ballinspittle Co Cork was Aoife Black Laws from Kinsale, Emma Jacobs, Ballinhassig and Justine Predan from Ballinspittle. Picture Denis Boyle. Photo: Denis Boyle
A Status Yellow Rain & Wind Warning has come into effect for 11 counties in Ireland, which ends at 23.59 today. The rain was torrential in Bantry, West Cork. Photo: Andy Gibson.
A Status Yellow Rain & Wind Warning has come into effect for 11 counties in Ireland, which ends at 23.59 today. The rain was torrential in Bantry, West Cork. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Eabha O’Mahony from Ballincollig who received an Undergraduate Entrance Scholarship for the Bachelor of Education programme at MIC, pictured with Professor Dermot Nestor, president of Mary Immaculate College (MIC). The scholarship valued at €2,000 celebrates the exceptional Leaving Certificate results achieved by students beginning their undergraduate studies at MIC and recognises their hard work and commitment as they embark on the next stage of their education. (Photo: Brian Arthur)
Members of the Clonakilty Walking Group admiring the view of Mill Cove on a recent outing.
SuperValu Castletownbere was crowned Winner of Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in medium supermarket. The announcement was made at the 2026 National Grocery Retail Awards. Accepting the award on behalf of their team in Castletownbere are store owners Lorraine and Chris Downey. Photo courtesy of Paul Sherwood.
Castletownbere Community Hospital expressed thanks to Shane McLoughlin for his donation of €800 to the Castletownbere Community Hospital Residents Activity Fund. Shane recorded a Guinness World Record for the heaviest vessel pulled, 1000 tonne, achieved on August 15 2026 in Castletownbere. From left: Rosie Rapada, Helen O’Donovan, Jessica McLoughlin, Shane McLoughlin and Mary O’Connor.
Bernie and Billy O'Sullivan, from Glengarriff, making the most of their weekend with a lovely day out in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
John and Helen Hayes and family at the recent cheque presentation to the Mercy Foundation Cancer Care Centre following their very successful coffee morning which raised €11,000.
Tom Mannix (GAA chairperson), Sharon Drumm (officer, Healthy Club), and Noel O’Callaghan (member of Clonakilty GAA and incoming Cork GAA County Board chairperson) at the recent GAA mass for deceased members.
Team captains Andy McCarthy and Eoin McManamon with referee Fachtna McCarthy at the Carbery junior C football championship Clann na nGael versus Ballinascarthy.
A smiling Burke family supporting Pat Burke who was nominated Young Farmer of the Year. From left: Brendan Burke, Theresa Burke, Aine and Pat Burke holding young Sean, and Vincent Burke. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Pupils from Rath NS gathered 56 Christmas shoeboxes for Sally Daly and Team Hope, which were collected by Sally’s grandson Danny Collins. Included in the photo are Cathal Ronan, Luan O’Donnell, Rita Flannery, Croía Kiely, Zoe Collins and Méabh Collins.
Roisín O’Driscoll, Rita Flannery and Clodagh Sheehy loving making gooey slime during Science Week at Rath National School.
The Schull Community College’s U19 boys basketball team who defeated St Peter’s Community School in Passage West to qualify for the quarter-final.
Robert O'Leary, raffle organiser, presenting a cheque for €10,000 from the Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally to Louise O'Brien, community fundraiser with the Mercy Foundation.
Sandscove Fishing Club made a presentation to Union Hall/Glandore RNLI recently. At the presentation were (from left) Fachtna, Sinead and Danny O'Connor, Trish Hurley, Harriet O'Regan, Chris O'Sullivan, John Kelleher and John Whelton.
Clodagh Kearney, Shannon Galvin, Donnchadh Fahy, Grace Kennedy and Ellie Kennedy were the Carrigdhoun winners in instrumental music at the 2026 Scór na nÓg.
The winning quiz team at the recent Crowley Clan table quiz held in The Munster Arms in aid of St Michael Centre and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland were (from left) David Quinlan, Denis O'Brien, Shane Quinlan, Seán Nyhan.
Young Barryroe supporters at the McCarthy Insurance Group JAFC semi-final against Aghinagh at Pairc Uí Rinn. From left: Katie O'Leary, Izzy Cahalane, Annie Locke, Eve Murphy and Ailbhe O'Leary. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Volunteers of the Courtmacsherry RNLI with their awards that were presented during a function at the Golden Pheasant, Courtmacsherry last Saturday night. From left: Marjorie Turner, Barry Flynn and Mary Hurley. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Slavka Kubelkova (left) and Rachel Minihane, both from Bandon, on a trip to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aoibhinn was presented with the cup by Carmel and Willie O'Mahony, who kindly donated the cup for the competition.
Ballygarvan lifted the Ross Oil SE U21 C hurling championship defeating Tracton in Ballinaboy last Sunday.
Ger Rice of KYSS at the recent launch of their new booklet, Mise My Life.
Kinsale Tri Club presented Sailability Kinsale with a cheque for €13,000, the proceeds of the Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile Road Race that took place over the August bank holiday weekend. The presentation was made cheque at the annual Sailability Quiz Night in Kinsale Yacht Club, a sell-out event packed with family, friends and supporters of the charity that actively promotes sailing without barriers for all ages and abilities. (Photo: John Allen)
Aimi from Crooked Boot Farm with Siobhan Higgins, Dunmanway Community Council, Yaretzi Kingston, Kayla Malone and Sophia Kingston, planting native trees at Dunmanway’s Town Park just below the playground on Bantry Road.
Maebh McCarthy from Dunmanway, who received an Undergraduate Entrance Scholarship for the Bachelor of Education programme at MIC, pictured with Professor Dermot Nestor, president of Mary Immaculate College (MIC). The scholarship valued at €2,000 celebrates the exceptional Leaving Certificate results achieved by students beginning their undergraduate studies at MIC and recognises their hard work and commitment as they embark on the next stage of their education. (Photo: Brian Arthur)
Ber Mulcahy, director of nursing BSHC with Clara Forbes from Dunmanway, who was the winner of the Josephine Potel Award at the Bon Secours nurse graduation mass and ceremony 2026. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Mary McCarthy was recently conferred at UCC where she graduated with an MA innovation through design thinking, achieving a 2.1H for her project Cultural Tourism & Storytelling for the Overseas Traveller.
Congratulations to Kate Lynch, Aoife Barrett, Fionn Moore and Cadhla O'Regan who were presented with their medals by Tony McAuliffe, Cathaoirleach Coiste Scór Chorcaí, at the Scór na NÓg county final.
Pupils from five local national schools, Abbeystrewry, Gaelscoil Sciobairín, Lisheen, Maulatrahane, and Rath, gathered at the Top of the Rock in Drimoleague to launch their Creative Clusters Projects with Guides David and Elizabeth Ross.
Nora McCarthy (left) and her daughter Caroline Keohane, both from Clonakilty, pictured in Spiller's Lane, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Transition Year students Callie Hayes (Clonakilty), George Cronin (Macroom) and Nicholas O'Sullivan (Clonakilty) out and about town. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Lisa O'Shea (Dunmanway), Sheila Whyte (Reenascreena) and Sheila Cullinane (Dunmanway) preparing for a game at the Rosscarbery Rowing Club’s monster bingo event held at the Celtic Ross Hotel last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Mary Nolan of Studio Ballydehub with Fiona Tobin (Durrus) and Goretta Sheehan (Bantry) at the opening the Planet of Love exhibition by Studio Ballydehub at the Working Artists Studio. (Photo: Anne Minhane)
Adrian, Sharon and Jamie Collins (Skibbereen) with Eimear Walsh (Castletownshend) at Skibbereen Farmers Market last weekend. (Photo: Anne Mnihane)
Deirdre Collins, Chris Collins and Trish Coughlan (Union Hall) and Donie Hurley (Skibbereen) enjoying the recent Skibb’s Got Talent show. (Photo: Anne Mnihane)
Dominik Zahnlecker and Helen Mitchell, both from Skibbereen, with 'Paris' the dachshund enjoying a walk around Skibbereen Market. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Taking part in the Hour of Hope fundraiser organised by Body Active in Skibbereen were Ellen, Eoghan and Méabh Collins with Teddy and Séimí from Baltimore. All proceeds are in aid of HUGG and for aid to the people of Palestine. (Photo: Anne Minhane)