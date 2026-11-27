A COPY of The Southern Star from 1996 was one of several items unearthed from a time capsule which was buried by students from Macroom 30 years ago.

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Its inclusion in the time capsule by students from De La Salle only came to light when the actual paper featured in last Friday’s RTÉ Today Show.

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Marty Morrissey was discussing the story as part of his round up of regional newspapers segment, while presenter Dáithí O Sé, held up the paper and even read some of the sports reports from that edition of 1996.

A special event was recently held at the Macroom school where former students who placed the items in the time capsule gathered to open it and see what they had placed in it while still in school there.

They had originally intended to open it in 2020 but this was postponed due to Covid.

Some of the students even came from abroad for the opening and it was poignant too as two of the students from the class have since passed away.

From letters, a soccer sticker book, pictures to cassette tapes and video tape and even a bottle of wine, it was like a treasure trove reflecting what life was like when they were teenagers.

They had written letters about what life would be like in Macroom in 2020.

Some of them were quite accurate about how technology would change their lives and how CDs would be become obsolete and there would be a new way of listening to music.

They predicted solar power might play a part too, while one said that Cork city would extend out to Macroom into the future.