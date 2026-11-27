CORK Chamber has presented Gerry Wycherley with the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award 2026 at the Cork Chamber Dublin Dinner, where An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, was guest of honour.

The award recognises a career built on courage, conviction and a belief in Cork as a place to invest and grow.

Across more than five decades, Gerry’s contribution spans enterprise, international investment, tourism and housing. He transformed the former Ford and Dunlop sites into Marina Commercial Park, giving young businesses the space to start and scale.

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As a founding director of Cork Airport Business Park, he helped build Cork’s case for international investment.

In West Cork, he invested in tourism and employment through Celtic Cottages and the Celtic Ross Hotel, which marks its 30th anniversary in 2027. His vision for the Marina site continues to shape the future of Cork’s Docklands.

Beyond enterprise and investment, Gerry has made housing for people in and at risk of homelessness a defining part of his work.

For more than 25 years he has worked with Cork Simon Community, and other organisations in the homeless sector, and championed the delivery of permanent, secure homes across Cork, placed within existing communities. His conviction is clear: a home restores dignity and breaks the cycle of homelessness.

He has brought Cork’s business community with him, showing the role business can play in one of society’s most pressing challenges.

Susie Horgan, President of Cork Chamber said: “Gerry’s career shows what vision and courage can deliver. Ambition alone does not build a city. It takes people willing to commit, to take the risk and to see it through. Gerry has done that across enterprise, tourism and housing, and Cork is stronger for it.”

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber, said: “Many of the projects Gerry started decades ago continue to deliver for Cork and for Ireland. Marina Commercial Park has been home to generations of growing businesses. Cork Airport Business Park enhances Cork’s offering as a location for international investment, and the Celtic Ross has anchored tourism and employment in West Cork for almost 30 years.

His work to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness reflects the responsibility business holds within its community. Our congratulations to Gerry and his family on an award he has earned many times over.”

Gerry said:“It is an honour to receive this award from Cork Chamber. Throughout my career I have seen what Cork can achieve when people back it with commitment. Every project has depended on people who shared that belief, and on my family, who have been part of every step. Cork’s best years are ahead of it, and I intend to keep playing my part.”