10 things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend

THE weather this week has all of us in Star HQ feeling wonderful and looking forward to what will be a great bank holiday down here in Ireland's riviera.

We're feeling generous this week, so we've put together a bumper edition of TEN things to do in West Cork this weekend.

As always, the people of West Cork are playing a blinder in their organisation of so many wonderful and varied things to do across the long weekend.

Here are ten things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Enter your pet in West Cork's Cutest Pet

Think you have the cutest pet in West Cork? Then enter our competition for a chance to win some great prizes.

The winner will receive a €100 grooming voucher, €100 pet food voucher and €50 health check courtesy of our sponsors Glasslyn Vet Clinic, a professionally taken portrait, and a trophy!

Whether your little darling is a puppy, pussycat, rabbit, parrot or hedgehog, start snapping this week and get your entries in before Saturday June 17th.

Click here to enter.

Weekend of bluegrass & americana in Levis Cornerhouse

Levis Cornerhouse in Ballydehob is welcoming musical artists from across the world to West Cork this weekend as they host a series of special bluegrass and americana gigs.

Australian singer-songwriter LT takes the stage tonight at 8pm in a 'pass the hat' gig, which requires no booking.

It's Canada's turn on Saturday, as an old-time country bluegrass band from Vancouver, Viper Central, bring their 'barn-burning tempos' to West Cork.

If that's not enough, legendary Irish band, I Draw Slow will take over on Sunday night in Levis' first outdoor gig of the summer – with tickets available here.

To close out the weekend Levis welcome Californian duo Melody Walker and Jacob Groopman on Monday evening.

Full information on each gig can be found on leviscornerhouse.com

Bantry walking festival returns

Get your hiking boots on and head to Bantry this weekend for the popular Bantry walking festival.

This year’s festival will follow the same format as last year with an 'A' walk on Saturday, 'B' walk on Sunday and Whiddy Island 'C'walks on both days.

All walks leave from Bantry Community Tourist Office on Wolfe Tone Square, and buses are provided to and from the A and B walks.

Pre-booking is essential as places are limited and can be booked via EventBrite.

New art exhibition in Union Hall

Union Hall Art Group have an exhibition opening in Cnoc Buí Arts Centre this evening at 7pm, with all welcome to attend.

The centre has been used for art exhibitions in recent weeks, including one featuring a Hollywood photographer.

Opening times across the weekend are as follows: Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10 am-5pm, Monday 10am-5pm.

Attendees can browse or buy, with glasses of wine to be provided. For more information, call Avril McDermott on 087 4351163.

Annual walk in memory of Eilish Collins

The 10th and final annual memorial walk for Eilish Collins takes place in Tragumna this weekend.

Eilish, who was a native of Castlehaven, was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in August 2012.

Despite a rigorous treatment plan of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Eilish died on May 11th 2013, at the age of 21, in Marymount, leaving behind her heartbroken parents, extended family and community.

The walk will start at 3pm in front of The Skibbereen Eagle. Refreshments will be served after the walk, followed by traditional music.

All proceeds will go towards Marymount Hospice and Cork ARC.

Butterfly & wildflower walk in Barleycove

Cork Nature Network is offering an informative butterfly and wildflower walk led by Damaris Lysaght in the stunning setting of Barleycove on this Sunday from 12pm-2pm.

Spend an afternoon at Barleycove learning about these beautiful insects and the plants they rely on. Register ahead of time here.

While butterflies can’t be guaranteed on the day, attendees will still have the opportunity to learn more about their habitats. The walk is not suitable for children.

Inishannon Steam and Vintage Rally

The Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally, in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, takes place this Sunday and Monday.

TikTok sensation Eoin Reardon, who is known for his woodwork skills, will be attending, while other highlights include steam engines, cars, tractors, fire engines, vintage farm machinery, rural crafts and lots more.

The event raised €45,500 for charity last year. For more information, visit their website.

Country music festival in Ballydehob

Get your cowboy boots on and head to Ballydehob, as it's the place to be for any lovers of country music. There are a number of performances are scheduled in venues around the town across the entire weekend.

Things kick off tonight from 10pm as Paudy Hourihane plays in Rosie's Bar, while The Irish Whip will host Wexford singer Stacey Breen.

For a full list of shows and time, visit www.ballydehobmusicfestival.com

Ballinadee bus farm walk

The McCarthy siblings, creators of the popular Ballinadee Bus are officially opening a brand new animal farm walk this Sunday between 12pm and 3pm.

They luxury Airbnb site, with out- door hot tub, after the death of their dad Paddy by suicide three years ago this month.

The animals on the walk include alpacas, pygmy goats, sheep, chickens and three cows, while they are promising music, face painting, outdoor games, competitions and much more.

Click here for more information.

Leap Horse and Pony Show

The annual Leap Horse and Pony Show takes place this Monday, and is a great early chance to view horses and pony that will be exhibited during the rest of the year.

The show will include a full schedule of in-hand and ridden classes for horses and ponies held across two rings. This year both horse and pony classes begin at 11am sharp, while the popular dog show kicks off at 3pm.

The show is also going green this year as part of Cork County Council's Environmental Green Festival Programme and attendees are to help reduce plastic waste this year by bringing their own refillable and reusables to the show.

For more details and a full programme of events contact the secretary, Eleanor Calnan on 087-2958460, Brian Sheahan on 087-6436355, or click here.