Union Hall arts space is donated by couple for West Cork Creates

A UNION Hall couple have come to the rescue of West Cork Creates by donating a building to them to allow them continue their exhibition work.

As owners of a building, Cnoc Buí, Paul and Aileen Finucane have offered the annual West Cork Creates exhibition the use of it as a new dedicated arts space in Union Hall.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Lesley Cox, a committee member from West Cork Creates said they are hugely grateful to Paul and Aileen for opening their doors to the West Cork Creates exhibition this year.

‘For the past 12 years the West Cork Creates exhibition showcased the best of the region’s arts and crafts, from a diverse range of disciplines in the O’Driscoll building in Skibbereen. However, that building is no longer available and we feared it could be the end of West Cork Creates,’ said Lesley. ‘Cnoc Buí is the new venue located near the harbour in Union Hall and as owners of the building Paul and Aileen aim for it to become a centre for visual, dramatic and performing arts, while also serving as a multi-use community centre.’

Lesley said it is an exciting new initiative for them which they are looking forward to with great enthusiasm. They are already planning a spring exhibition there from April 1st to 15th.

‘We have invited 27 visual artists to showcase their amazing work and talent and this will give us a flavour of the use of the space while we plan for future events.

‘We will also host a second longer summer West Cork Creates exhibition from August 5th to 27th.’

The West Cork Creates Spring exhibition 2023 will run from Saturday April 1st to Saturday April 15th with an opening reception taking place on April 1st and is curated by Lesley.