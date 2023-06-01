TikTok star to attend Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally

A STUDENT from Innishannon who has over three million followers on TikTok is to attend this weekend's 26th Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally to demonstrate his woodwork skills that have wowed fans across the world.

Eoin Reardon, who is known to his many fans a Pintofplane, won't have far to travel from his home in Innishannon to attend this year's event, much to the delight of the rally organisers.

He regularly posts videos on Tiktok and on his YouTube channel (400,00) subscribers) of him using old hand tools for his work while he even made his own Currach during the lockdown despite having never studied woodwork before.

Eoin is also a big hit stateside, with 54% of his followers coming from the United States, 26% from the UK and just 5% from Ireland. Speaking to The Southern Star, Eoin said he took a year out of his Commerce course at UCC to focus on content creation on his social media channels.

'I've had a busy year with it and I'm getting an income from my work and I still have plans to build another currach soon too. I will go back to college this September,' said Eoin.

This year's rally, which is in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, takes place on Sunday June 4th and Monday June 5th and they raised €45,500 for charity last year.

'With over 1,000 exhibits and featuring a pet corner, dog show, art and craft displays and music it will be a brilliant day out for all the family. It will also help support cancer patients and their families across Ireland.'