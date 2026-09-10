Uillinn reveals exciting Culture Night programme

Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre has announced its programme for Culture Night, proudly supported by The Arts Council and Cork County Council.

This year’s line‑up offers audiences from Skibbereen and beyond a chance to engage in an immersive evening of visual art, scent, and multimedia performance, showcasing the breadth of artists and arts practice taking place at Uillinn.

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Visitors are invited to a guided tour of Siobhán McGibbon’s solo exhibition Love beyond the species and sexual, led by Public Engagement Assistant Sylwia Migdal at 5.15pm. Unfolding across three gallery spaces in three acts, the tour offers insight into McGibbon’s interdisciplinary practice and invites audiences to explore an imagined world that rethinks relationships between humans, plants, animals, fungi and ecosystems.

The programme continues at 5:45pm with The Land Longs for You: A Scent Encounter, an olfactory experience featuring experimental scents created by olfactory artist Frank Bloem who worked with Siobhán on Act 3 of the exhibition. Visitors are invited to smell their way through some of these experiments, including works-in-progress and scents that did not make it into the final exhibition. The event offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the process of developing scent as a material and a form of non-visual storytelling within the project.

The evening concludes with Womb Bones, an aerial performance where circus, visual art and spoken word entwine to honour the womb as keeper of birth, life, and loss across generations by Linda Cullen in collaboration with visual artist Etaoin Melville. Combining artforms, Womb Bones expresses the artists’ personal narrative as they navigate the loss of parents, the maturation of children, and the cycles that unite us across generations.