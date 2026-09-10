CORK CAMOGIE ROUND-UP: Newcestown and Clonakilty bid to reach premier intermediate semis

NEWCESTOWN and Clonakilty face testing SE Systems Cork Camogie Championship Premier Intermediate quarter-finals while Enniskeane and Ballinascarthy meet in a relegation play-off this weekend

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PREMIER INTERMEDIATE

Finishing runners-up in Group B of the premier intermediate championship’s opening phase has earned Newcestown a county quarter-final against Fr O’Neill’s.

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Ballygarvan defeated the Carbery club 0-11 to 0-8 in their final group fixture to finish top of the table. Cork senior Ciara O’Sullivan (0-7) and Riona O’Mahony (0-1) were on target for a Newcestown team that will face the winners of Ballygarvan v Watergrasshill’s last-eight encounter if they can overcome Fr O’Neill’s.

In the same grade, Clonakilty also lost their final Group C encounter, 4-15 to 3-10, to Brian Dillons at Castle Road.

The latter avoided a relegation play-off by virtue of the result. Cork senior Amy McCarthy, Aoife O’Flynn Meade, Katie O’Driscoll, Lauren Eady, Alannah O’Brien, Aoife Ní Mathúna and Lydia Sutton stood out for a Clon side that will take on Ballinhassig in this weekend’s county quarter-finals. Inniscarra or Ballyhea will meet the winners in the penultimate round.

Disappointingly, a Carbery club is certain to drop out of this year’s premier intermediate grade following confirmation that Enniskeane will meet Ballinascarthy in a relegation play-off.

Enniskeane lost a third consecutive Group B game, 2-14 to 1-8, to Ballyhea despite another admirable performance. Erin McCarthy got the West Cork side’s only goal with Cork senior Daire O’Brien, Emer O’Dell, Orla Coughlan and Sinead Hurley also contributing.

Ballinascarthy were unfortunate to draw 0-12 to 0-12 with Ballinhassig after coming back from a four-point interval deficit. Amber Bishop top scored with ten points while Síofra Pattwell added 0-2. That draw wasn’t enough to prevent Bal from finishing behind Inniscarra, Ballinhassig and Charleville in a tough group and entering a straight relegation shootout against Carbery rivals, Enniskeane.

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SENIOR

Courcey Rovers confirmed their senior championship quarter-finals berth thanks to a narrow 0-20 to 3-9 victory over Ballinora.

Jacinta Crowley and Cork senior Saoirse McCarthy provided the bulk of Rovers’ scores in a game Áine O’Donoghue and Caoimhe Foley also featured on the scoresheet.

That outcome made it three Group A wins out of three as Courceys deservedly topped the table.

The Ballinspittle club will take on last year’s senior county runners-up St Catherine’s in what should be a cracking quarter-final. Whoever emerges victorious will face either Aghabullogue or Blackrock in the last four.

On the opposite side of the senior draw, reigning champions St Finbarr’s will take on Ballincollig and Cloughduv will go one-on-one with Sarsfields. This season’s senior relegation play-off will be contested by Ballinora and Glen Rovers.

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INTERMEDIATE

Inniscarra was the venue for Kilbrittain-Timoleague’s second intermediate county championship assignment. The Carbery amalgamation overcame Sarsfields and maintained their perfect start in Group A.

Kate O’Neill and Kaitelyn Dineen’s first-half goals set Kilbrittain-Timoleague on their way to a 2-15 to 1-15 victory. Dineen (1-5), O’Neill (1-2), Michaela Holland, Hannah Twomey (0-3 each) and Anna Crowley (0-2) were on top scoring form for the winners.

Next up for Kilbrittain-Timoleague is Group A clash with undefeated joint-leaders Sliabh Rua before finishing off their opening phase against Na Piarsaigh.

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JUNIOR A, B, C

Barryroe finished a creditable third in Group B of the junior A county championship. Group winners St Fanahan’s proved too strong for the sky blues in a tight encounter and maintained their undefeated record.

Barryroe led by a point at the break, but St Fanahan’s rebounded in the second period and ran out 1-14 to 1-11 winners.

Cliona Harte (1-6) and Caoimhe Ní Bhuchallaha (0-5) provided all the Carbery side’s scores. That outcome confirmed Barryroe’s junior A status for 2027.

Kilbree secured a junior B county championship semi-final berth thanks to a 1-9 to 0-8 victory over Cobh in the final round of Group B fixtures.

Level at the break, Gráinne O’Brien (1-0), Sinead O’Donovan (0-6), Mairead Crowley, Emily O’Donovan and Caoimhe Murphy scores plus an excellent performance from Caoimhe Sutton saw Kilbree through.

Two wins and a solitary loss from the opening phase means Kilbree will face Group A winners Kilworth in the last four of the championship. Kinsale will take on Nemo Rangers in the other junior B semi-final.

St Colum’s have confirmed their place in the junior C county championship penultimate round with a Group B game to spare.

A commanding 3-15 to 1-1 defeat of Passage West saw St Colum’s seal a semi-final berth. Cork senior Libby Coppinger and Aisling O’Sullivan each fired home 1-3. Eimear Myles (1-2), Paula O’Mahony (0-4), Jackie Moore (0-2) and Holly Sheehan (0-1) were also on target.

The Kealkill club are on six points after two games, as are Dungourney, with Passage West and Fermoy yet to get off the mark. St Colum’s and Dungourney’s remaining Group B fixture will decide who finishes first and second but both are already through.

In Group A of the same grade, Bandon’s superb 3-10 to 1-5 victory over Grenagh has the Lilywhites sitting joint-second alongside Carrigtwohill and Laochra Óg with two rounds to go.

A county semi-final spot remains on Bandon’s radar thanks to Aisling O’Connor’s (3-1), Clodagh Barry (0-5), Breffni Kelly (0-2), Laura Cummins and Caoimhe O’Regan (0-1 each) scores in the win over Grenagh.

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JUNIORS

Kilbrittain-Timoleague travelled to Carrigaline in Group C in the Lillie O’Sullivan Championship on Monday evening.

The Carbery club’s juniors produced an outstanding performance and ran out 4-23 to 4-6 winners. Sarah O’Sullivan top scored with 2-3. Eva Nagle (0-6), Aoife Harrington (1-2), Rachel Butler, Amy O’Sullivan, Jess Ryan, Rose O’Mahony, Meadbh Ryan and Meadbh Dollard were on target.

That outcome confirmed Kilbrittain-Timoleague as group winners and sealed a quarter-final place.

Also on Monday, Newcestown’s juniors faced Aghabullogue in Group B of the Barry O’Sullivan Championship. The latter emerged with a convincing victory despite Newcestown’s best efforts.

Clonakilty had home advantage for the visit of Watergrasshill in Group B of the Lily Grant Championship last Monday. The Carbery club’s junior team got off the mark courtesy of a 3-10 to 2-8 win. Leah Geaney (1-4), Amy Harrington (1-2), Maeve O’Mahony (1-0), Cliodhna Nagle and Eva Oldham (0-2 each) scored for Clon who will round off their group fixtures away to Ballincollig.