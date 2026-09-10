New Greenways website launched at National Active Travel and Greenways Conference 

Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien has launched the new national website greenways.gov.ie at the National Active Travel and Greenways Conference in Cork today.

Speaking at the conference, Minister O’Brien highlighted the Government's continued commitment to active travel, with €360 million allocated for walking and cycling infrastructure in 2026.

Minister O’Brien said: 'The website showcases Ireland’s growing greenway network and provides a central source of information on routes, facilities, attractions and visitor information.

'It’s a one-stop shop for anyone using a Greenway for travel or for leisure, full of easy-to-access information on routes, facilities and visitor amenities. It will help even more people discover and enjoy our growing greenway network,' he added.

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The National Active Travel and Greenways Conference is an annual event that brings together representatives from local authorities, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the National Transport Authority, and other key stakeholders involved in the delivery of walking, cycling and greenway infrastructure across Ireland.

It is designed to provide a platform for stakeholders to share insights, discuss emerging challenges and opportunities, and strengthen collaboration in support of Ireland's active travel and greenway ambitions.

'As we continue to invest significantly in walking and cycling infrastructure, it is essential to support the people who plan, design and deliver these projects with opportunities for learning, collaboration and knowledge sharing,' said the minister.

'Walking and cycling deliver significant health, social, environmental and economic benefits, both for individuals and communities. This conference is an important forum to exchange expertise and best practice, in turn helping to support the successful delivery of high-quality and accessible active travel and greenway projects across the country.

'The Government remains committed to increasing participation in walking and cycling and to creating safer, more sustainable transport options for people of all ages and abilities,' concluded.