CLUB FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Clonakilty, Castlehaven and Newcestown battle for premier senior knockout places 

Ballincollig v Clonakilty,

PSFC Group 3, Sunday

(Kilmurry, 4pm)

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Clonakilty are in a decent position to qualify for the knockout stage. A draw for Martin O’Brien’s men would be enough here. Even if they lose, they’re still in a good position given their scoring difference. The Brewery Town club will be hoping Conor Daly is on top form, having hit 1-9 so far, with 1-8 from play. Injury concerns for Darragh Gough and Dylan Harrington are a worry. Ballincollig can’t qualify for the knockouts but are aiming to avoid a relegation play-off. Liam O’Connell could make a big difference for the Muskerry side having returned from AFL.

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Castlehaven v Knocknagree,

PSFC Group 3, Sunday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm)

This is essentially a preliminary quarter-final. Castlehaven only need a draw to progress but a defeat would mean likely elimination with Knocknagree leapfrogging them. The Haven’s Carbery U21 victory could be the boost the club needs, and star men in that team, Micheál Maguire and Danny O’Donovan, have already scored in their seniors’ campaign. Nevertheless, seasoned players Brian Hurley, Mark Collins and Conor Cahalane have been the key men so far. Seanie Cahalane’s side will have their eyes set on Knocknagree stars Fintan O’Connor, Michael McSweeney and Denis ‘Rory’ O’Connor while the match-up between Hurley and Daniel O’Mahony will be a deciding factor too.

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Newcestown v St Micheal’s,

PSFC Group 2, Sunday

(Riverstick, 4pm)

It’s pretty simple for Jim O’Sullivan’s side here: win or bust. They face a St Michael’s team that are the lowest scorers in the championship so Newcestown should fancy themselves to get the job done. David Buckley (0-11), Jack Meade (2-3) and Seamus O’Sullivan (0-7) have been the Carbery team’s highest scorers, while Luke Meade and Micheál McSweeney add big game experience. Adam Hennessy and Fionnan Leahy are St Michael’s biggest threats.

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Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Dohenys,

SAFC Group 1, Sunday

(Kilmichael, 2pm)

A win for Niall Hurley’s Dohenys would send them through to the knockout stage. A defeat would send them out. A draw would mean they are looking over their shoulder. Having picked up draws against Aghabullogue and Kanturk, the Dunmanway side have put themselves in a good position. Keith White (0-10), Sean Murphy (1-2) and Shane Barry (1-1) have highlighted the talent that Dohenys have, alongside Fionn Herlihy. Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh recorded an impressive win over Aghabullogue in their last game and have the joint top scorer from play in their ranks – Ben Seartan has hit 1-10, 1-9 excluding frees.

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Carbery Rangers v Newmarket,

SAFC Group 2, Sunday

(Carrigadrohid, 2pm)

Robbie Ahern’s Carbery Rangers got their first group-stage championship win in four years when beating O’Donovan Rossa last time out and need to beat Newmarket to qualify for the knockout phase. Cork U20 player Dylan O’Neill has added flair to the Ross attack, scoring 1-6 from play against Skibb. Darragh Hayes (0-11), Paul Hodnett (0-9) and John O’Rourke (0-5) are others on form. Rangers have to stop two Newmarket livewires, though, in Hugh O’Connor and Ryan O’Keeffe, who have struck 0-12 each.

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Cill na Martra v O’Donovan Rossa,

SAFC Group 2, Sunday

(Enniskeane, 2pm)

Following two defeats, O’Donovan Rossa are in real danger of being sucked back into a relegation play-off, but a win over Cill na Martra can flip that narrative. Kevin Davis hit 0-12 in their opener against Newmarket, but when he was absent for the Carbery Rangers clash, Skibb lacked that potent leader. His fitness is vital for Liam Hurley’s team. Cill na Martra were county finalists in 2025 though and can call upon Shane Ó Duinnin and Dan Ó Duinnin for scores.

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Aghada v Castletownbere,

PIFC Group 2, Saturday

(Rossmore, 5pm)

Lorcan Harrington’s Castletownbere are not in an ideal situation going into this weekend with the other game between Macroom and Kiskeam ultimately deciding the fate of this group. All the Beara club can do is look after their side of the bargain and win. Fintan Fenner is a highly-rated player for Castletown and is showing it with 1-17 so far. Only Uibh Laoire’s Chris Óg Jones has scored more. David Dunne and Gary Murphy are other key men for the West Cork team. Diarmuid Phelan is a player to watch for Aghada.

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Glanmire v Bantry Blues,

PIFC Group 1, Saturday

(Clonakilty, 5pm)

Bantry Blues are out of championship contention but need to win this game to avoid a relegation play-off. After defeats to Rockchapel and Uibh Laoire, Shane O’Neill’s team are under pressure to get a result. Arthur Coakley (1-9), Owen O’Neill (1-2) and Ruairí Deane (0-4) are forwards capable of excelling but they need inter-county star Dara Sheedy to bolster their attack. Glanmire must win this game to have any chance of progressing and they have former Cork footballer Colm O’Neill in goal.

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Adrigole v Kildorrery,

IAFC Group 3, Saturday

(Brinny, 3pm)

Tim O’Sullivan’s Adrigole are through to the knockout stage and now have a semi-final in their sights. A sizeable win should send them into the last four. Cian O’Neill hit their last four points in their dramatic win over Boherbue and has scored 0-11 so far. Charlie O’Sullivan, Ben O’Sullivan (0-6) and Tom O’Connor (0-4) are further threats on the Beara club’s side. Shane O’Neill is Kildorrery’s top scorer with 1-3.

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Bandon v Boherbue,

IAFC Group 3, Saturday

(Ballingeary, 3pm)

A huge game for Robert O’Driscoll’s Bandon. Only a win will see them into the knockout phase, but they face a Boherbue team that reached the county intermediate A final in 2024 where they lost narrowly to Glanmire. Mark Sugrue (0-10) and Michael Cahalane (0-6) have been the leading lights for Bandon, with Jack Cullinane and Conor Calnan key players. David O’Connor (1-11) and John Corkery (0-10) are Boherbue’s main men, as they showed when they pushed Adrigole all the way.

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Gabriel Rangers v St Finbarr’s,

IAFC Group 2, Saturday

(Ballinacarriaga, 3pm)

Gabriel Rangers have a slim chance of advancing from the group. Slim but attainable. They need to win this game by three or more and hope Mitchelstown beat Dromtarriffe by a big scoreline. The Ballydehob and Schull club can take inspiration from their key players so far as Eddie Goggin (2-8), Keith O’Driscoll (1-6) and Sean Kelleher (0-6) have been on target. The Barrs have 2010 All-Ireland winner Michael Shields in their ranks, as well as Denis O’Brien.

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Ilen Rovers v Buttevant,

IAFC Group 1, Saturday

(Carrigadrohid, 3pm)

The task is simple for Ilen Rovers. They have to win to progress to the next round. This will be a difficult game, though, as Buttevant are the second-highest scorers at this grade with 4-26. Ilen have been without the likes of Dan MacEoin and Peter O’Driscoll but Adrian O’Driscoll (0-12) and Micheál Sheehy have massively stepped up. The boys from Baltimore have to deal with big Buttevant dangers in David Hanlon (0-10), Mark Lenahan (3-2) and Conor Hanlon (1-3).

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Cobh v Urhan,

PJFC Group 2, Friday

(Dunmanway, 7.30pm)

Beara club Urhan may be bottom of the group right now but their fate is still in their hands: a win by four points or more and they progress. Cobh are unbeaten in the championship so far, having defeated Inniscarra and drawn with Glenville so the task isn’t going to be straightforward for Urhan. Joseph O’Shea, Alan Elphick and Jamie O’Neill will all be key for the Beara side.

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Kilmacabea v St Nick’s,

PJFC Group 3, Friday

(Macroom, 7.30pm)

A win or a draw would be enough for Donie O’Donovan’s Kilmacabea to advance in their first season of county championship football. A hard-earned draw against Canovee, for which they played the majority without talisman Damien Gore, could prove crucial. Ian Jennings, Eamonn Shanahan and Ray Shanahan can produce big performances but, if fit, having Gore back for this game would be huge. Nick’s were county finalists last year and will be no easy opposition. Cork hurlers Robert and Eoin Downey are familiar to Cork GAA fans.