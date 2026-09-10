Kanturk dump Blackrock out in huge premier senior hurling shock

BLACKROCK were in pole position for a semi-final spot before throw-in in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship, but an amazing Kanturk performance eliminated the Rockies.

The Duhallow club won 2-27 to 2-16 in this Group 1 encounter, stunning Blackrock.

Kanturk controlled the game and led 1-16 to 0-5 at the break. Cork senior hurling panellist Brian O’Sullivan accounted for 1-12, while Alan and Colin Walsh hit 0-4 from play each. Robbie Cotter tried his utmost to save Blackrock with 1-2 but they ended up with too much to do.

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That result meant they needed Fr O’Neill’s to get a result against Glen Rovers. Unfortunately for Blackrock, the Glen won 1-24 to 3-12 with Eoin O’Leary (1-2) and Michael Mullins (0-4) excelling.

Rovers face Charleville in the quarter-finals on Sunday, September 20th (1.30pm) in Mallow in a game that will be live on TG4, while O’Neill’s face Douglas in the relegation play-off on the same day in Midleton (2.30pm).

Douglas dropped into the relegation match following a 3-22 to 1-19 loss to Sarsfields in Group 2. The 2025 champions got goals through Cathal McCarthy, Luke Hackett and Cillian Roche to comfortably advance to the quarter-finals while Daniel Hogan hit 0-11.

Sars face giant-killers Kanturk in the knockout stage on Sunday, 20th in Mallow (3.30pm).

The other game in the group was inconsequential as Newtownshandrum defeated Charleville 1-21 to 1-17. Jamie Coughlan (0-11) and Cormac O’Brien (0-4) led the way for Newtown.

In Group 3, Midleton sealed a semi-final berth after a 2-15 to 2-13 victory over Bride Rovers. Paul Connaughton (1-2) and Alex Quirke (1-1) goaled for the Magpies as they face either Charleville or Glen Rovers in the last four.

St Finbarr’s draw with Newcestown means the city club faces Imokilly on Sunday, 20th (4.30pm) in Midleton. Either the Barrs, Imokilly, Sars or Kanturk will make the final from that side of the draw.