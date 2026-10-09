Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Ballinscarthy traffic collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the N71 at Ahalisky, Ballinascarthy last night.

The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:50pm, when the vehicle was travelling from the direction of Bandon towards Ballinascarthy.

The driver, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was conveyed to Cork University Hospital.

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"A passenger, a man aged in his 20s, sustained minor injuries and was also conveyed to Cork University Hospital. He has since been discharged," said a Garda spokesperson.

"Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area of Ahalisky, Ballinascarthy, Co. Cork between approximately 10:30pm and 11:00pm on Thursday 8th October 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí"

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.