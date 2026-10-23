Breaking: Male motorist (30s) dies following Carrigaline traffic collision

A man in his 30s has died following a fatal road traffic collision at Carrigaline this morning.

The two-vehicle collision, involving cars, occurred at approximately 6:35am.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the driver of one of the cars, a male aged in his 30’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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"The coroner has been notified and his body has been conveyed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"The driver of the second car, a male aged in his 50s, was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time."

The spokesperson added that no other injuries were reported at the time.

The R612 road between Carrigaline and Crosshaven is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area of the R612, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, between 6:00am and 7.00am on Friday 23rd October 2026, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."