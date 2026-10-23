Tributes paid to elderly couple killed in tragic Innishannon house fire

TRIBUTES have been paid to an elderly couple who died in a house fire in Raheen, near the Crosspound Bar, on Tuesday morning.

Willie and Geraldine Hawkes, both in their mid 70s, were fondly remembered by their neighbours, friends and the wider community on the northern side of Innishannon parish.

Willie raised the alarm at around 7am on Tuesday as the fire took hold. It is understood that he went back into the house to try and rescue his wife.

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Willie was a retired milk recorder who was widely known in farming circles, while Geraldine had worked as a midwife at the Bons Secours Hospital in Cork city.

Innishannon Cllr Alan Coleman knew the couple and described it as a desperate tragedy in this small community and offered his sympathy to their extended family.

“I would have known them well and they were a well-established family in the community and very involved in things and they were very well liked,” he said.

“Geraldine was also an excellent seamstress and she ran a sewing club in Knockavilla Hall for the past 30 years. Those in the Sewing Club gathered in the hall on Tuesday afternoon to comfort each other with the shocking news of the couple’s deaths.”

Fire crews from Cork city and Bandon along with gardaí and the ambulance service attended the scene at approximately 7.30am. The fire had already spread across the detached house on their arrival and the roof later collapsed.

They were initially able to remove one body and some time later a second body was found at the scene. Post mortems will take place at Cork University Hospital.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan said that it appears to have been a devastating and tragic accident.

“A technical examination will determine our investigation. We are also appealing to anyone who may have passed the house in the early hours of Tuesday morning October 20 to contact gardaí in Macroom.”

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said it was “hugely shocking” to hear of their tragic deaths.

“Geraldine and Willie were very much part of their local community and well respected. Neighbours are truly shocked and in grief at the couple’s death.”

No funerals details have been released at the time of going to print.