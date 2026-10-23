Public advised to exercise caution following Storm Austen

In the aftermath of Storm Austen, more than 40 fallen trees and branches have been reported across the county and motorists and pedestrians are being advised to exercise caution as winds are still strong across West Cork,

Over 1,000 customers in the Ballydehob area are without power while over 20 customers in Bantry have also been left without power. ESB Networks said the estimated time for the restoration of power is approximately 1.00pm.

The county remains under a Status Yellow Rain and Wind Warning until 10.00am this morning.

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A Cork County Council spokesperson confirmed that crews are currently responding to these incidents and working to clear affected areas as quickly and safely as possible

Reports came in last night of a tree down on the Bantry side of Pearson’s Bridge, Kealkil, while the R612 Crosshaven Road is currently closed from O'Leary's Cross, Crosshaven, to Crosshaven. Tree debris is reported on Bothar Glas, just off Forest Road in Carrigaline. Drivers are urged to take extra care when passing through the area. There was also a report of a tree down in the Kilbrittain area as well as in Ballinspittle.

While up to 60mm of rainfall has been recorded in some parts of the county overnight no river flooding has been reported.

"However, localised ponding and surface water remain a concern and may create hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.Members of the public are urged to take extra care if travelling this morning.

Potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions,localised flooding, disruption to outdoor events and activities,debris and loose objects being displaced,fallen trees and branches and delays on local roads."

"Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are advised to remain vigilant, exercise caution and allow extra time for journeys. Where conditions are hazardous, people should avoid unnecessary travel."

Cork County Council said they will continue to monitor conditions and respond to incidents as they arise.