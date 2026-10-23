Kelly urges EU to act on clock change stalemate

Seán Kelly MEP has called on European leaders to take action to end the biannual clock change, urging them to show the political leadership needed to break an eight-year deadlock.

Ahead of the clocks turning back an hour this Sunday October 25, Mr Kelly has written to European leaders calling for renewed engagement on the proposal to abolish the practice of changing the clocks twice a year.

Despite the European Commission presenting its proposal in 2018 and the European Parliament adopting its position in 2019, with 410 votes in favour, 192 against, and 51 abstentions, negotiations among Member States remain stalled, with no agreement reached.

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“It is unacceptable that, after eight years, this proposal remains stuck at Member State level without a clear path forward. European citizens deserve better than endless discussions without a conclusion”, said Kelly.

“The talks have stalled, and now someone needs to take leadership to get them moving again. I am calling on European leaders to put this issue back on the political agenda, engage constructively with one another and work towards a definitive solution.”

A European Commission public consultation in 2018 found that 84 percent of respondents favoured abolishing the practice.

Kelly also pointed to concerns about the impact of changing the clocks twice a year on sleep patterns and public health, arguing that the EU should take a fresh look at an arrangement that has remained in place for decades.

“European leaders have an opportunity to resolve an issue that affects millions of people every year. This is not a question of party politics, but of practical action in the interests of citizens.

“I am urging European leaders to take responsibility, bring the discussions back to the table and deliver the political momentum needed to move this forward.”

Kelly welcomed previous expressions of support for ending the clock change, including commitments voiced by European Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas and statements from several national governments. He called for these commitments to now be translated into concrete progress by EU leaders in the Council.