Daniel Cronin switches to a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 for Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally

IN a late change of plans, Daniel Cronin will steer a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 on Sunday's Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally, the final round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

All season long, the Ballylickey driver campaigned the Cronin's Centra Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 and outside of the national series, won last month's two-day Wexford Rally.

However, it's no secret that his national outings in the Japanese marque haven't reflected his true capabilities. Previously in terms of the Triton series, he's been at the business end of the championship with top three overall placings in recent seasons.

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In recent months, his Toyota, that's currently for sale, is run by the Castrol MEM Rally Team, However, this weekend the MEM (Melvyn Evans Motorsport) outfit are overseeing two of the three drivers vying for the British Rally Championship title.

Former BRC champion Osian Pryce and Meirion Evans, both in Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 cars, and Max McRae, the grandson for five-time British champion Jimmy McRae, are involved in a winner-takes-all scenario on the Cambrian Rally in Wales.

That was the catalyst for Cronin to see how he would perform in a Skoda that is proving popular within Irish rallying and he will pilot a IN Motorsport hired car on the nine-stage Clonmel based event.

In another late switch, the Southern Star understands that Donegal's Eamonn Kelly, who like Cronin was listed to drive a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, will also sit behind the wheel of a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

Clonakilty's Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2) with Ballincollig's Brian Duggan on the pacenotes, is the only other West Cork driver in the top ten.