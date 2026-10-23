Breaking: Man's body discovered in Macroom

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident where the body of an adult male was discovered at Macroom Golf Club in Macroom this morning.

The discovery occurred at approximately 9:30am and it is understood the man in his 20s and lived locally.

A Garda spokesperson said that the body remains at the scene, which is currently being preserved for forensic examination.

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"A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will assist in determining the course of the Garda investigation."

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide anymore information at this early stage."