Chris Collins and Robbie McQueen on target as West Cork makes winning return to Oscar Traynor Cup

West Cork League 2

Cork Business League 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THE West Cork League’s first FAI Oscar Traynor Cup tie in eight years ended in victory at home to the Cork Business League in Canon Crowley Park on Tuesday night.

Close to a decade since their last appearance in the national inter-league competition, the West Cork League fully deserved their comeback win.

Goals in either half from Clonakilty AFC’s Chris Collins and Drinagh Rangers’ Robbie McQueen sealed a 2-0 success.

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A squad made up of players from eight WCL clubs delivered a terrific display highlighted by standout performances from Jamie Dullea, Reuben Henry, Tom McQueen, Keith McCarthy and Conor Brosnan.

Drinagh Rangers’ floodlit home ground hosted a Munster Regional Group 2 encounter that began with the hosts moving the ball confidently.

Despite persistent showers, both sides produced plenty of early attacking endeavour.

Ten minutes passed before the game’s first clear-cut opportunity arrived. The visitor’s Corey Harris seized upon a loose pass but goalkeeper Shane Kingston diverted his attempt out for a corner.

West Cork recovered quickly and broke the deadlock three minutes later.

Paddy Cronin released Robbie McQueen and the Drinagh midfielder’s cross was collected by Chris Collins. The Clonakilty AFC player instantly slipped the ball past Robert Osborne for a 1-0 lead.

West Cork went close to a second goal when Jamie Dullea connected with Robbie McQueen’s free kick, but diverted his effort inches wide.

The Cork Business League settled thanks to Javi Madrigal and John Barry’s midfield industry. Playing into the teeth of a strengthening wind didn’t help their cause as a fast-paced game’s score remained unchanged.

The Business League curled two free kicks wide while Conor Brosnan and Keith McCarthy forced clearances at the opposite end.

Shane Kingston produced an excellent stop to deny Corey Harris, as did Robert Osborne from a Brosnan shot to conclude the first half.

The visitors enjoyed the benefit of the wind in the second period but, amid intermittent showers, failed to take advantage.

Central defenders JJ Collins and Reuben Henry gave little away and West Cork comfortably maintained their lead until a let-off after 53 minutes. Substitute Gabriel Santos Cavalcante released Corey Harris but the Cork Business League striker’s effort cannoned off an upright and away to safety.

Santos Cavalcante headed over shortly after as the visiting side enjoyed their best spell.

A superb Conor Brosnan breakaway sprung West Cork back into life. The Bunratty striker evaded Cork’s offside trap but his cross just failed to find Keith McCarthy.

Chances increased during a high-tempo closing quarter and it was the hosts who struck for a second time after 68 minutes.

Keith McCarthy found Robbie McQueen in space 25 yards out from the Cork Business League goal. McQueen didn’t hesitate and curled an unstoppable shot into the net.

Cork were unfortunate not to pull one back when both Ben Jenkins and Joao Martins headers failed to find the target.

Defending stoutly and breaking at speed, West Cork came within the width of a crossbar from making it 3-0 late in the game. Robbie McQueen raced free but could only watch as his attempt rebounded off the bar.

It mattered little as the final whistle heralded the West Cork League’s winning return to the Oscar Traynor Cup.

Next up for the winners is an away trip to the Munster Senior League on Wednesday, November 18th, at Gortnalough Community Park. Group 2 concludes with the latter facing the Cork Business League on Wednesday, December 18th, at Mayfield United FC.

OUR STAR: Plenty of suitors but West Cork’s Jamie Dullea didn’t put a foot wrong throughout a confident display.

West Cork League: S Kingston (Drinagh Rangers), O McCarthy (Dunmanway Town), JJ Collins (Drinagh Rangers), R Henry (Clonakilty AFC), J Dullea (Dunmanway Town), T McQueen (Drinagh Rangers), R McQueen (Drinagh Rangers), P Cronin (Bay Rovers), C Brosnan (Bunratty United), C Collins (captain), K McCarthy (Dunmanway Town).

Subs: C Murray (Togher Celtic), D Collins (Togher Celtic), M Brosnan (Bunratty United), M Hennigan (Drinagh Rangers), C Nangle (Dunmanway Town), D McCarthy (Drinagh Rangers), C Fitzpatrick (Drinagh Rangers), S Platt (Castlelack), G Cannon (Ardfield), J Healy (Castlelack), R O’Boy (Bay Rovers), B Lordan (Castlelack), B O’Sullivan Connell (Bay Rovers).

Cork Business League: R Osborne, D O’Sullivan, K Capecci, H Monteiro, C Martins, J Madrigal, J Guerra, J Barry, C Harris, G Pena Da Silva, A O’Sullivan (captain).

Subs: P Brennan, D Cummins, M Aurelio, B Jenkins, G Santos Cavalcante, J Martins, A Keohane, J O’Neill, Adriano, R Hughes, M Martins, J McLoughlin.

Referee: Colin Clancy.

Assistant Referees: Conor McCarthy and Niall O’Donovan.