THROWBACK: Ó Cuiv condemns those who say Irish language has no place in modern society

This article appeared in The Southern Star in April 2002 and is about the Minister of State for Rural Development, Eamon O Cuiv, presenting the Gradam na Gaeilge prizes to students.

THE Minister of State for Rural Development, Eamon O Cuiv, T.D., recently presented the Gradam na Gaeilge prizes to the students of Colaiste Bharra, Farranferris, Cork.

Colaiste Bharra is an English speaking school but for the last eight years the Irish language teachers in the college have run a scheme called Gradam na Gaeilge, to promote the speaking of Irish outside the classroom.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Minister of State condemned those who have said that Irish has no place in modern society and that it is a dispensable relic from the past.

“There is no question but that Ireland’s success over the last 75 years can largely be attributed to the building up of self-belief and self-identity in all its facets within this State. Compared for example to Scotland, starting from a much poorer base, we are now one of the richest countries in Europe.

“To those who think that economic and social progress can only be attributed to the financial management of this State, I would say that that view is to deny the whole of human motivation and even existence.”

SENSIBLE

The Minister went on to say that any sensible commentator would recognise the importance of common bonds and ties in Irish communities and society as a whole.

An tAth Tomas O Murchu praised the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Eamon O Cuiv, T.D., for his work in drawing up the “Bille Teanga” (the language rights bill) and said that he hoped the government would bring the bill before the Dail before it left office.

He said that “for far too long, the State has treated Irish speakers both inside and outside the Gaeltacht as refugees in their own country.”

He said their rights as Irish speakers were trampled on. The Gradam na Gaeilge awards were presented to 29 students.

The prize fund of !1,500 was made possible by donations from past pupils, Foras na Gaeilge and from supporters of the Irish language.

The main awards entitled Gradam na Gaeilge and consisting of gold, silver and bronze medals were bestowed on the students to the fore in speaking Irish outside the classroom.

The standard was so high this year that the adjudicators felt compelled to recommend four extra bronze medals rather than one silver medal, as there was little or no difference between those in contention for silver.

The recipients were Gearoid O Donnabhain, Blarney (gold medal); Diarmuid O Ruiseal, Grenagh (bronze medal), Eoin O Reagain, Montenotte (bronze medal); Graham O Reagain, Kerry Pike (bronze medal); Donal Mac Umfraidh (bronze medal), and Niall O Foghlu (bronze medal), Ballyvolane, Cork.

