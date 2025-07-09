Ex councillors reflect on 12 months since standing down

THREE former councillors who stepped away from local politics last year have experienced plenty of changes in both their professional and personal lives in the 12 months since the elections.

Former Independent Councillor Paul Hayes, who works with Blue Butterfly Coffee, announced his decision not to run six months before the June elections.

‘I found it was getting harder to juggle my work commitments with the role. If I was going to do it I would have needed to give both roles my full commitment and there just wasn’t enough hours in the day for that,’ Paul told The Southern Star.

Having served as a town councillor in Clonakilty from 2004 to 2009 he spent 10 years as a county councillor until last year.

‘I made the decision in February that I wouldn’t run and I’m happy with that decision.’

He said some of the things on social media have changed significantly from when he first started out as town councillor. ‘There have been lots of personal attacks on fellow councillors and it has gone down a worrying road. An aspect of people leaving politics is the toxic nature of social media and I do feel sorry for the current politicians when I see things posted on social media about them.’

He has never ruled out returning to local politics but for the immediate future he is concentrating on building up the brand of Blue Butterfly Coffee. ‘I’m still involved in a few local voluntary committees and groups and projects in Courtmachsherry. I haven’t walked away completely and I still keep an ear out for local council news.’

Last year’s local elections were actually the first time Paul hadn’t been involved as a candidate or working for someone else in over 25 years and he found that experience quite strange.

‘I went to the count centre in Clonakilty last year during the count. It was strange in a way to be just a spectator and meeting my ex fellow colleagues.’

His advice to the latest batch of councillors who have one year under their belt is not to spread themselves too thin as he maintains it could possibly lead to burnout.

‘I’d tell them to enjoy the role. It’s an honour and a privilege to be elected by people in your locality. It is also a really tough job so it’s important to take the time for yourself too as it can become overwhelming.’

He joked that 12 months on he still fields calls and queries from people who may not realise he’s no longer a councillor!

Meanwhile, former Fine Gael Councillor John O’Sullivan, who turned 60 in January, said he is glad he made the decision to step down from local politics.

‘It was getting too much. I was trying to keep two things going with the farm and my role as councillor. I just decided I had enough and decided to move on,’ said John.

He pointed out that he was fielding up to a 100 calls a day over it some days and he couldn’t get to do anything.

‘I’m still getting a few calls about various issues but more so on an advisory capacity. I always said that there’s a certain length of time in it and I just decided the time was right. I did the most part of 15 years and I’m happy with that.’ He admits that turning 60 at the start of the year was also part of his decision making.

‘I was on good terms with all councillors and I do keep abreast of what’s going on. But the most enjoyable part of my day when I was a councillor was being inside the parlour milking the cows with the phone switched off. They never back answered either!’

His former party colleague, Kevin Murphy had the distinction of being the second longest serving councillor in Cork County Council, having been first co-opted into the role in 1988.

He said he never expected to be councillor despite being a member of Fine Gael from a young age but got the nod that year.

‘I was halfway through my 37th year serving as a councillor. When I look back on my time I do miss my colleagues and the camaraderie we had as well as the debates too. It was a great place to be for me because the people never left me down when it came to be elected,’ said Kevin, who served as county mayor in 2011.

‘I never had a serious issue with anyone in the chamber and there was always good banter there too. People still contact me too a year on about various things and asking me for advice which is still nice.’

While he has retired from local politics, he hasn’t retired fully from work and continues to work on his farm the whole time.

‘My wife Eileen is certainly relieved that I have retired from local politics. She was outstanding during my time as a councillor and I wouldn’t have got through it without her. She was my left arm and my left leg.’ He said he was very happy doing the work as a councillor and people always looked after him when it came to local elections.