THROWBACK: Scowling Oasis star spurns ‘Star’ team at Liss Ard!

This article appeared in The Southern Star in August 1996 and is about when Oasis were staying at Liss Ard Lake Lodge before their gig in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

MEMBERS of the press were ordered out of the grounds of Liss Ard Estate after they followed Oasis star, Liam Gallagher, and two of his minders past his security system.

Jackie Keogh, and photographer Anne Minihane, followed the 89 Kerry registered limousine from Castletownshend, where Liam had stopped off for a drink as Collins’ bar.

The press were warned that a remote control would be used to open the high security gates at the Tragumna entrance and stuck close to the limousine as it sped up the dusty track to the Liss Ard Lake Lodge.

The “invaders” stepped quickly out of the car to prevent the press from approaching them.

Even as the shots were being taken of the stars, the 50-year-old attendant in the car park silently moved away.

In seconds, five bony security men stepped in front of the rock star who was dressed in blue-tinted reflective sunglasses, jewellery trousers, and a psychedelic shirt.

They were refused an opportunity to speak with the star or to take photographs and were very bluntly told: “We don’t know who you are. We know who they are.”

Meanwhile 50,000 Oasis fans waited to have their claim to fame fulfilled.

Liss Ard Estate, filled with the biggest gig of the year, was “off limits” for press prior to 7:00 PM.

The only crowd present were fans and a famous gathering of the media photographers, Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The leading members of what has become the biggest band in Britain since The Beatles, stayed in the luxurious Liss Ard Estate, trying very hard to avoid the unwanted scrutiny of the media and the enthusiastic fans in the city.

The Oasis sound is beautifully textured, Liam and Noel are intelligent and very developed musicians. The lyrics of Oasis offer an upbeat and dry sliver of the quirks of society others see as dark and disturbed but are generally overlooked by the majority.

The band, including Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and Paul “McGuigan” and drummer Tony McCarroll (since replaced), is now an international force with its two charismatic frontmen, Liam and Noel. With no fewer concert albums to prove it, and two Grammys on order, it appears the band flies First-Class on board well-staffed London flights.

When they arrived in Skibbereen on Tuesday they were greeted by hundreds of screaming fans.

Arriving in Skibbereen early on Wednesday morning were Noel Gallagher, his wife Meg Matthews and his mother, Peggy. The band’s security men were close behind, with Noel wearing his trademark John Lennon cap and dark jacket and trousers, were sighted in Skibbereen.

The brothers called into North Street accompanied by Brendan and Joan Holliday. Brendan was serving in the shop while Joan had no trouble recognising the pop idols.

WEARING

Although Brendan would not class himself as a great fan, he did find it funny to be pointed out for a photo shoot: “They just rushed in, got their few sweets and rushed off—they were acting crazy.”

“She just shouted: ‘You’re the lads out of the paper!’” (Peggy’s husband, the Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley, is a close friend of Cork, shared that story.)

Almost an hour later, two Oasis Chronicle employees from Clonakilty were alerted to the arrival of the superstars and seized the opportunity to speak to the manager.

When he explained how Skibbereen travel agencies knew the whereabouts of the stars, it was easy to know where we could locate the Oasis two.

NEW BOOK

The first of the two concerts, at the Wednesday gig, is reviewed in today’s Southern Star, written by Valerie Sheehan. The Guardian’s review of the second concert will also appear in next week’s issue.

The book tells how the Manchester-based group went from nobodies to a trend to breaking the biggest band in the world.

Remainder of the concert is expected to be archived in Liss Ard in a 50-room mansion and state-of-the-art studio, the likes of which are likely to be in the region of 35 million Irish pounds.

It is understood that the Gallaghers were stunned by the attention they received in Skibbereen and have demanded that in future guest lists remain anonymous “for the sake of the industry.” In an aura of secrecy, it is easily understandable that they were tracked to the Cavenderry in Rosscarbery.