Namesakes gather for O’Mahony clan reunion

There were plenty of O’Mahony namesakes to meet and greet at the recent 70th anniversary of the O’Mahony Society’s annual gathering, writes, Kieran O’Mahony.

AS a first-time attendee of the recent O’Mahony Society’s annual gathering I didn’t have far to travel from Newcestown to meet my fellow namesakes from all over for the 70th anniversary of this annual gathering in Gurranes, Templemartin.

Over 80 people gathered in the cradle of the clan in the stunning Rath Raithleann (ring fort) on the land of Sean Crowley for a rally and picnic to mark the end of a weekend of celebrations.

The hub for this year’s gathering was at Coolcower House in Macroom where a casual meet and greet was held on the first night, followed by an outing the following day to the Michael Collins Centre Museum in Castleview, outside Clonakilty.

A hybrid annual general meeting was held later that evening followed by the Annual Society Dinner.

According to the Clans of Ireland the O’Mahony Society are the longest running clan to have unbroken meetings, with the first one going back as far as 1955 at this very site organised by Eoin ‘The Pope’ O’Mahony. Even during Covid online meetings were held

The clan’s Tánaiste Helen Mangan, who is from Cork originally, said they had a fantastic weekend to mark this important anniversary.

‘Last year we had about 35 people but this year the numbers were up to over 80. A lot of it was due to me being interviewed on local radio as well as the flyers and posters we distributed around West Cork so people were really aware of it.’

Taoiseach of the O’Mahony Society, Mary Haislip from America, said: ‘This year we gathered at Rath Raithleann, which is renowned as the cradle of our clan. We had a fantastic afternoon with some great speakers including Prof Billy O’Brien, who is the foremost archeaological expert about this area.’

The clan picnic was a real family affair as families gathered on picnic rugs and foldable chairs complete with food truck and ice cream van to mark this important milestone at this ancient site which commenced with piper Donal Kelleher leading the Council members into Rath Raithleann.

Following some initial speeches Professor Billy O’Brien of UCC then spoke about the archeological significance of the site, having carried out an excavation at the site in 2011, while Padraig McCarthy sang at the start and end of the Rally. He is writing a book about the songs of the different clans and he volunteered to come and sing at the gathering.

Organisers also planted an oak tree on the site which is dedicated to the society’s founder Eoin ‘The Pope’ O’Mahony.

First time attendees at the O’Mahony Society gathering, Lisa O’Mahony from Philadelphia and Jill O’Mahony Stewart from Chicago said they had a fantastic weekend at the gathering.

‘We heard about it from a John O’Mahony in Galway three years ago and he put us in touch with the group,’ said Jill.

Lisa added: ‘We loved the entertainment pieces on the Saturday night and I would love to come back again.’

Those attending – including this reporter – received a commemorative limited edition ceramic made by Helen, while an auction was held for a limited edition 70th anniversary lap-sized guilt made by Linda McConnell Baker, which went for €105.

See www.omahonysociety.com for more events and happenings.