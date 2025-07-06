BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

After 37 years, Joe Duffy will be stepping down from Liveline on this Friday, June 27th. Back on March 5th 1994, he was at the ‘Gay Byrne Hour’ Variety Half-Hour Show auditions at McEgan College, Macroom, with Brendan O’Brien and Pat Kelleher, of the Macroom Musical Society; Ann Dunne, the producer; Ann Farrell, RTÉ; and Martin Fitzgerald, Macroom Enterprise Board. (Photo: Southern Star archives)

