BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

July 6th, 2025 1:00 PM

After 37 years, Joe Duffy will be stepping down from Liveline on this Friday, June 27th. Back on March 5th 1994, he was at the ‘Gay Byrne Hour’ Variety Half-Hour Show auditions at McEgan College, Macroom, with Brendan O’Brien and Pat Kelleher, of the Macroom Musical Society; Ann Dunne, the producer; Ann Farrell, RTÉ; and Martin Fitzgerald, Macroom Enterprise Board. (Photo: Southern Star archives)

