Recalling the 1755 Lisbon tsunami

THE effects of a tsunami more than 250 years ago on Cork’s landscape will be discussed at a talk by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage at Clonakilty GAA pavilion on Thursday September 21st.

The Lisbon tsunami of 1755 altered much of the coastal landscape of West Cork and other areas.

The talk by Dr Robert Devoy of UCC at 8.30pm, entitled The Impacts of the Lisbon 1755 Tsunami Event On Ireland’s Coasts: Fact, Speculation and Fantasy, will recall the early hours of November 1st 1755, when Lisbon was affected by a very powerful earthquake.

Some 40 minutes later, a large tsunami that followed saw the effects reach Brazil to the west, North Africa to the south and Ireland and Britain to the north. The talk will dwell on the different sites and evidence of the event on Ireland’s coasts, together with issues of its past and future significance.

Dr Devoy is a professor of physical geography and is a member of Ireland’s climate change adaptation advisory committee.

His research career has been involved primarily within the fields of coastal science, sea-level changes and coastal management.

See Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage Facebook page for further information.

A €5 (cash only) charge applies on the door on the night and there is no pre-booking.