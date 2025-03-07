FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: Ten years ago today - March 07th edition

THIS is a series where we go back in time to the front page of a certain year.

Check out the front page of The Southern Star from ten years ago today when Skibbereen got a 6-day a week suicide support centre, RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas launched a new fitness boot camp at an island resort just outside Skibbereen and residents of Coolmountain sought a noise nuisance restraint order after the 'duff duff duff' bass of rave music drove them to distraction.

Did you know it's possible to read past editions of the Southern Star dating all the way back to 1882? Enjoy 135 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

Click on the front page below and zoom in to read these stories.

Did you know it's possible to read past editions of the Southern Star dating all the way back to 1882? Enjoy 135 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.