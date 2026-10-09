FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: 15 years ago this week - October 8th edition

Check out the front page of The Southern Star from 15 years ago this week when there was planned cutbacks to West Cork ambulance service and there was the launch of a booklet and website to promote positive mental health.

From the Archives is a look back through the top stories reported by The Southern Star in its 137 year history.

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Did you know it's possible to read past editions of The Southern Star dating all the way back to 1892? Enjoy 137 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

Click on the pages below and zoom in to read these stories.