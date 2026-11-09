Sophie’s book to be published ahead of 30th anniversary of her murder in West Cork

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s unpublished book about the natural beauty of West Cork will be available ahead of the 30th anniversary of her murder.

The illustrated book shares her reflections on the landscape and offers an insight into her thoughts.

On the night of December 22 to 23 in 1996, Sophie (39) was killed outside her holiday home at Dunmanus West, between Schull and Goleen. The French film maker bought the house as a place to spend time walking, reading and writing. Her family likened it to a monastery because of the simple life she led there. In her writing, she describes West Cork’s heavy fog and the way its natural surroundings restored her senses after city life. The book reveals that, although she had often visited her mother’s home region of Lozère in France, she felt that time in West Cork helped her reconnect with nature.

Her publisher Lilliput Press said about her writings: “In these deeply personal reflections, Sophie turns her attentive gaze towards the natural world, finding wonder in sheep and cattle, wind and weather, sea cliffs and open skies.

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“Inspired by the landscape, she explores belonging, solitude, memory and humanity’s enduring relationship with the land.”

Illustrated by Dermot Flynn, Love of the Land offers a portrait of the place Sophie Toscan du Plantier cherished, in her own words.

The book will be published on Thursday (November 12).