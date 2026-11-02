CUH has second highest number of patients waiting on trolleys says nursing union

October was the worst month on record for hospital overcrowding across the country, the country’s largest nursing union has said.

The second highest number nationwide of patients left waiting for treatment was at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show the overstretched care conditions in detail: 1,215 patients were left waiting on trolleys at CUH last month, 516 at Mercy University Hospital and 146 at Bantry General Hospital.

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In September the figures at CUH were 1,008, 392 at the Mercy and 159 at Bantry General Hospital.

In mid-October nursing staff across the county showed their discontent with working conditions and pay levels as part of the nationwide public service strike, including at CUH, MUH, Bantry and Clonakilty Community Hospital.

The INMO said the HSE cannot continue to operate on a ‘keep calm and carry on’ basis while patients and staff were exposed to unacceptable risks.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, the INMO’s general secretary, said: “Given the level of overcrowding we have seen in our emergency departments throughout this year, the HSE must have a plan to ease the pressure across the acute hospital system. The current situation is dangerous and requires immediate action.”

He added the HSE could not restrict recruitment while simultaneously expecting existing services and capacity to continue regardless of the staffing available.

The Southern Star recently reported about growing concern over the level of care patients will receive at CUH this winter amid overcrowding and staff shortages.