News

58% of people in treatment for alcohol addiction Coolmine figures show

November 9th, 2026 11:54 AM

By Martin Steinmetz

58% of people in treatment for alcohol addiction Coolmine figures show Image

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

Alcohol accounted for 58% of treatment presentations at Coolmine services in Cork and Kerry in the first nine months of 2026, according to figures just released.

The alcohol figure is slightly up from 57% a year earlier and well above the national share of 41%. The figures come from Coolmine’s latest regional trends report.

Powder cocaine made up 18% of presentations, down from 22%, while crack cocaine presentations rose to 2% from 1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannabis increased to 12% from 11%, heroin accounted for 3% and benzodiazepines for 5% of people treated at Coolmine South West.

Despite powder cocaine’s smaller share, Coolmine’s cocaine programme received 76 new referrals between July and September this year.

“Alcohol continues to bring more people to treatment than any other substance,” said Stephen Cashman, the organisation’s South-West regional services manager.

He said people may live with alcohol’s effects for a long time before seeking help, while demand for specialist cocaine support remains clear.

Nationally, Coolmine recorded 2,761 treatment presentations from January to September, broadly similar to 2,720 in the same period last year.

Powder and crack cocaine together accounted for 34% of national presentations.

Stephen Cashman called for sustained investment in accessible, evidence-based treatment and family support, saying recovery can help people reconnect with children, return to education or find work.

For more information visit www.coolmine.ie

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended