Blood, Guts & Black Pudding: Kate Ryan’s new book inspires special Cork feast

TOP Cork chefs are cooking up a feast of blood, guts and black pudding to celebrate the new book by West Cork-based food writer Kate Ryan.

If traditional Irish black puddings are your fancy, the new seminal book - Blood, Guts & Black Pudding - is a must-read.

The multi-award winning author has inspired three chefs – Aishling Moore (Goldie), Harrison Sharpe (Market Lane) and William Bell (Elbow Lane) to create a one-off lunch on September 20th bringing new life to these darkly delicious puddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over four courses of a specially designed small plates menu, Moore, Sharpe and Bell will challenge diners to rethink these fabled puddings and the many ways they can be enjoyed.

Set aside your thoughts of a traditional Irish breakfast – these blood puddings will come sprinkled on oysters, wrapped in pasta, cocooned in sausages, and served with cheese, pastry, custard, and much more.

The menu will spotlight local produce from Cork and beyond, including Rosscarbery Recipes, The Smokin’ Butcher, A O’Reilly Tripe & Drisheen, Rossmore Oysters and Ballycotton Seafoods.

Diners will enjoy a welcome cocktail sponsored by Kinsale Mead and Valentia Island Vermouth, as well as paired drinks with each course, including small-batch beers from Elbow Lane’s own microbrewery, Pet-Nat sparkling apple wines from Glounthane-based Killahora Orchards, and non-alcoholic water kefir from BKultured.

In addition to a book signing, renowned food writer Kate Ryan will share stories and snippets from her book, illustrating the historical significance of blood puddings.

Kate is the founder of flavour.ie and a regular contributor to The Southern Star’s West Fork series of supplements.

She started the Flavour Files in 2012, continuing to add recipes celebrating Irish produce ever since.

This unique, pop-up lunch and talk, hosted by the Market Lane Group of restaurants, will take place at Goldie restaurant on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, at 1 pm on Sunday 20th September.

Tickets are €55, and include a free, signed copy of Blood, Guts & Black Pudding (RRP €20) and a generous donation to FEED Cork.

(www.eventbrite.ie/e/blood-guts-black-pudding-lunch-tickets-1998738628041)