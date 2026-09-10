Seabass and Dogfish top the list of Ireland’s most caught marine species

SEABASS, dogfish and whiting were the top three species that sea anglers reported catching in 2025, according to new data from Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

The data is taken from IFI’s interactive Irish Marine Recreational Angling Survey (IMREC) website, which enable anglers to log their catch details on their phones as they fish.

Mackerel, flounder, pollack, ballan wrasse, coalfish, pouting and thornback ray were among the Top 10 species that sea anglers most commonly reported catching last year.

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Commenting on the 2025 figures, Dr Diarmuid Ryan, research officer with IFI said: ‘We are very grateful to the community of anglers who consistently submit their catch data to IMREC. We invite more anglers to become citizen scientists using our free, easy-to-use and anonymous online diary.’

‘By logging fishing sessions, they provide critical date to a European -wide project monitoring marine fish stocks. And angler contributions are critical in helping IFI to study and maintain Ireland’s rich marine life resources.’

Using the online diary, anglers can easily log catch numbers, attach photos of catches, note the tide and bait used and look back over previous sessions on their own interactive map.

Other findings from participating Irish shore and boat anglers, – fishing along more than 5,500km of coastline – showed that counties Donegal, Sligo and Galway were hotspots for marine angling, while each angler spent an average of 64 hours fishing at or by the sea in 2025.

It also found that on average anglers caught more than three fish on each trip, while the catch-and-release rate was over 90%.

The IMREC catch diary is a web-based log accessed through an online browser