From Poachers to BOWLD: Bandon chef Barry McLaughlin launches 100% gluten-free salad bar at Marina Market

BANDON chef Barry McLaughlin is taking on the salad bar market with a new 100% gluten-free fast-casual concept called BOWLD at the Marina Market in Cork city.

For the past 20 years Barry has owned and run the kitchen at Poachers in Bandon, but he and his wife Catherine decided earlier this year to close the business as they wanted to try something new. Barry said that after 25 years in traditional restaurant kitchens he wanted to do something different.

‘I wanted to do something more casual, accessible and current. I’ve always loved great salads and I felt there was an opportunity to create something that was healthy and nutritious but most importantly, genuinely delicious.’

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Barry said that BOWLD puts the humble salad centre stage with substantial bowls created to be delicious as well as healthy and nutritious.

The concept follows extensive research into the growing salad bar market internationally and the opportunity to bring a fresh, contemporary version to Cork.

BOWLD is taking a clear and uncomplicated approach to gluten-free food. Barry’s new food venture joins a vibrant food community at the Marina Market, bringing a new fast-casual option to a destination already home to more than 30 outlets.