Skibbereen prepares for the return of 'Savour the Flavour' festival on August 30th

SAVOUR the Flavour returns to Skibbereen on Sunday, August 30th, promising another fantastic day celebrating the very best of West Cork food, music and community.

Organised by the Skibbereen and District Chamber of Commerce, the festival will once again take place in the Fair Field, bringing together an exciting mix of local food producers, artisan vendors, restaurants and food businesses, all showcasing the incredible quality and diversity of produce that West Cork is renowned for.

Chamber chairman, John O'Driscoll, said the festival is designed to be a fun day out for all ages.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said visitors can enjoy delicious food from a wide variety of vendors, relax to live music throughout the day, and take advantage of dedicated children's entertainment, making it the perfect family event to round off the summer with free admission.

Building on the momentum created by last year's successful launch, John said the Chamber hopes it becomes a flagship annual event for the town.

'We were delighted with the response to last year's festival and the positive feedback we received from both visitors and exhibitors,' he added.

'Our aim is to create an event that not only showcases the outstanding food producers and hospitality businesses we have on our doorstep, but also encourages people to spend the day or weekend in Skibbereen, supporting the wider local economy.

'We look forward to welcoming everyone back on August 30th for what promises to be another wonderful celebration of local food, music and community.'