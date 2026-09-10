FARM CLASSICS: Jim’s Fordson Major

HENRY Ford began with the Model F in 1917, which was replaced by the Model N in 1933, known as the Standard N.

The E27N, known as the Fordson Major, was launched in 1945 and was somewhat of a stopgap tractor in Ford’s portfolio.

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Reeling from economic implications of the WWII, Fordson, along with the majority of companies, did not have the finances available to research and design a whole new tractor complete with engine and gearbox.

Instead, Ford’s engineers took what it had – tried and tested – and made some improvements.

The E27N was produced at Ford’s Dagenham plant in East London. Initially fitted with a TVO engine, which made way for a Perkins P6 diesel engine.

Evolving to the E1A or ‘New Major’ the tractor was fitted with Ford’s own diesel engine from 1952, a 3.6 litre overhead valve power plant developing 40hp and badged as the ‘Diesel Major’ from 1953.

The engine was also fixed on rubber mounts to reduced vibration for the operator.

With improved hydraulics, the tractor featured a 6F/2R transmission through an 11” clutch, with optional live drive and power steering.

Marketed by Ford Motor Company as ‘The worlds hardest working tractor’, the Fordson Major was the first introduction of mechanical horsepower for many Irish farms and was instrumental in shaping the landscape, while also forging future brand loyalty to the blue oval.

The subject of this week’s Farm Classics is a 1955 Fordson Major owned by Jim De Courcey from Johnstown in Douglas.

The tractor was first bought by the Teddy O’Connell in Ballygarvan. It later found home with the Cashman family of Castletreasure in Douglas and then with Michael O’ Leary’s Garage – also in Castletreasure– where its front loader was employed lifting engines and gearboxes out of vehicles in for repair.

A generator at the rear also ensured that the garage kept working during power outages.

The tractor has never moved far with Jim purchasing the tractor 20 years ago and aside of a cosmetic freshen up, it is highly original. Jim has fitted a Swedish Stacker forklift at the rear making the tractor a useful shunter.

Interesting, both Jim and the Fordson share the same year of manufacture with recently celebrating his 71st birthday.

Jim’s 1955 Fordson Major was proudly on display at the Ballygarvan Agricultural Show where the pair were fittingly awarded the Kevin Cleary Perpetual Cup at the tractor display.

Contact Peter at psob1987@gmail.com or see Instagram @flashphotoscork

Tractor: Fordson Major

Owner: Jim De Courcey

Location: Johnstown, Douglas

Purchased: 2006