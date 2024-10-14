Southern Star Ltd. logo
Farming & Fisheries

WATCH: Floods damage Bantry farmer Helen O'Sullivan's land

October 14th, 2024 11:00 AM

By Tony O'Shaughnessy

WATCH: Floods damage Bantry farmer Helen O'Sullivan's land Image

Share this article

BANTRY farmer Helen O'Sullivan has showcased her land which was damaged by the flooding at the weekend.

She states that 'they are actually like a bay because of all the water'.

Bantry was one of the worst hit areas due to a large amount of rainfall causing the town and surrounding areas to flood.

Some businesses in Bantry have been affected by flooding once more, as the torrential rain led to several streets being under several inches of water in the coastal town.

Take a look at some of the damage the floods caused locally here.

WATCH BELOW:

 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended