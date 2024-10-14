WATCH: Floods damage Bantry farmer Helen O'Sullivan's land

BANTRY farmer Helen O'Sullivan has showcased her land which was damaged by the flooding at the weekend.

She states that 'they are actually like a bay because of all the water'.

Bantry was one of the worst hit areas due to a large amount of rainfall causing the town and surrounding areas to flood.

Some businesses in Bantry have been affected by flooding once more, as the torrential rain led to several streets being under several inches of water in the coastal town.

Take a look at some of the damage the floods caused locally here.

WATCH BELOW: