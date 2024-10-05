Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Breaking: Flooding in Bantry and on several county roads as orange status remains in place

October 5th, 2024 3:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Breaking: Flooding in Bantry and on several county roads as orange status remains in place Image
Water gushing out of a manhole cover in Bantry today. (Photo: Andy GIbson)

Share this article

SOME businesses in Bantry have been affected by flooding once more, as torrential rain this morning led to several streets being under several inches of water in the coastal town.

The status orange rainfall warning came into effect at midnight and by lunchtime a number of business owners were resorting to baling out their premises as Council and fire crew helped them and worked to ensure culverts were cleared as much as possible.

However, some premises were still flooded and the fear was that with high tide not due until 7pm, the situation could deteriorate later.

An image from a video posted by Bantry Business Association on Instagram today.

A number of other roads around the county were also deemed impassable but the flood relief systems for towns like Skibbereen and Bandon appeared to be working, as it was nearby fields and backroads that took the brunt of the downpours in those areas.

 

 

Flooding notice on Cork County Council's website about a road outside Glengarriff.

 

 

The upper catchment of the Ilen River outside Skibbereen near Caheragh saw several fields being under water and some flash floods appearing on nearby roads.

The orange warning remains in effect until midnight tonight.

Philip Dix Jewellers in Bantry was flooded, after water came in through the back of the shop. (Photo: Andy GIbson)

 

Bantry Business Association says that Cork County Council and Bantry Fire Brigade crews will be on standby for high tide at 7pm while more sandbags are being distributed to the usual locations.

 

 

 

 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended