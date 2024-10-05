Breaking: Flooding in Bantry and on several county roads as orange status remains in place

SOME businesses in Bantry have been affected by flooding once more, as torrential rain this morning led to several streets being under several inches of water in the coastal town.

The status orange rainfall warning came into effect at midnight and by lunchtime a number of business owners were resorting to baling out their premises as Council and fire crew helped them and worked to ensure culverts were cleared as much as possible.

However, some premises were still flooded and the fear was that with high tide not due until 7pm, the situation could deteriorate later.

A number of other roads around the county were also deemed impassable but the flood relief systems for towns like Skibbereen and Bandon appeared to be working, as it was nearby fields and backroads that took the brunt of the downpours in those areas.

The upper catchment of the Ilen River outside Skibbereen near Caheragh saw several fields being under water and some flash floods appearing on nearby roads.

The orange warning remains in effect until midnight tonight.

Bantry Business Association says that Cork County Council and Bantry Fire Brigade crews will be on standby for high tide at 7pm while more sandbags are being distributed to the usual locations.