Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

PHOTOS: West Cork hit by localised flooding

October 6th, 2024 6:41 PM

By Southern Star Team

PHOTOS: West Cork hit by localised flooding Image
Road collapsed at Prohoness bridge

Share this article

Bay Rovers in Bantry pitch waterlogged. (Photo: Bay Rovers AFC Facebook)

 

Road collapsed at Prohoness bridge.

 

Road on the Dunmanway Hospital side.

 

 

 

Bantry town (Photo: Carin-Ann Tade O'Sullivan)

 

 

Water gushing out of a manhole cover in Bantry Saturday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Philip Dix Jewellers in Bantry was flooded , after water came in through the back of the shop. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

An image from a video posted by Bantry Business Association on Instagram Saturday.

 

Staff in De Barras Restaurant clearing the flood water from their premises on Saturday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Clonakilty.

 

 

 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended