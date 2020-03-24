JMC Parts - global enterprise in West Cork

JMC Parts, located in Inchinattin, Reenascreena, is Ireland’s leader in international agricultural parts. It is a one-stop-shop for all major agri brands and specialises in providing genuine replacement parts.

Established in 1990 by John McCarthy, JMC Parts was founded with the aim of providing customers worldwide with high quality agricultural parts at affordable prices.

John was born and raised in West Cork and grew up with a passion and love for all things farming.

Following a trip to France, John noticed that agricultural products sold in Ireland were a lot more expensive than in France, and hence the idea for JMC Parts was born.

With over 30 years’ experience in working with agricultural parts and helping customers find what they need, JMC Parts is now the leader in its field.

JMC Parts stock over 24 leading agricultural brands such as including John Deere, New Holland, Caterpillar, Mercedes-Benz, Grammar, Volvo, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, McHale and Strautmann. There are over 50,000 parts available, including harvester, mower, baler, tractor and plough parts, and they continue to grow this product range to maintain customers’ needs.

As well as spare parts, they are Ireland’s only official distributor for Grammar Seats. Grammer Seats are specifically designed to reduce harmful vehicle vibrations therefore reducing the risk of back and neck injury. They also stock a full range of replacement parts for these seats.

This year JMC Parts will be releasing a brand new 2020 catalogue. You will be able to see this catalogue and a complete range of all JMC Parts by visiting their website www.jmcparts.com.

Starting with just one employee in the early days, JMC Parts has grown to empty 22 highly skilled members of staff all of whom have expert product and agricultural knowledge.

Always looking to grow and expand the business, John is eager to continue to expand his team to include creative and ambitious individuals who have a keen eye on the future.

New investments

The business has continually invested in new staff and technology over the past 10 years, having achieved 10% annual growth per annum. 50% of all sales are exported to over 30 countries worldwide. New investment is planned to double the size of the business over the next five years.

JMC Parts offer their customers an excellent in-store service however, considering a large portion of their customers are located around the world, the vast majority of orders are made over the phone through their experienced and helpful sales team who can help every customer with any queries they might have.

JMC Parts are committed in their aim of providing all their customers with the best quality service possible. Therefore the company ensures they have the world's leading technology to make this happen. For example, JMC Parts currently have fibre broadband on location which is essential to ensure that their purchasing and sales departments are able to effectively connect with both suppliers and customers alike at all times.

As the silage season is an extremely busy time for both farmers and contractors, JMC Parts always extend their opening hours during the summer months. JMC Parts will be also be open on Saturdays from 9am to pm during the busy season.

The company also offer their customers a comprehensive delivery service. JMC Parts offer customers an overnight delivery service throughout Ireland.

Coronavirus Important Notice

With the current outbreak of Covid-19, JMC Parts would like to reassure their customers that we are following all HSE Guidelines and will continue to operate as normal as long as it is safe to do so for both our staff and customers.

JMC Parts is a one stop shop for all your agricultural part needs and is a company to watch in the coming years.

For more information, visit www.jmcparts.com