Capital investment launched for seafood processing

The Seafood Processing Capital Investment Scheme has been launched for 2025, which provides grant aid support to the seafood processing sector to allow for continued investment.

The announcement was made last Friday by Minister of State with special responsibility for Fisheries, Timmy Dooley.

It is implemented under Ireland’s Seafood Development Programme, which is jointly funded by the Irish government and EU Commission under the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF).

Acknowledging the resilience of the seafood processing sector, Deputy Dooley said he’d met with many seafood processors in recent month, ‘and I have been impressed by their level of commitment to the continued growth of the sector, despite the challenges it has faced, most particularly since Brexit.’

‘The supports put in place for the seafood processing sector under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve were vital in allowing the sector to invest in the transformational change that was required in order that operators could adapt to the change operational environment post-Brexit.’

‘The implementation of this scheme to support further capital investment by operators will allow them to build on this, and complements the range of support and advisory services that are provided to the sector by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) under our Seafood Development Programme, particularly in the areas of innovation, new product development and capacity building.’

‘With its enhanced grant rate for measures to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency, this scheme also plays an important role in supporting the sector to improve both its economic and environmental sustainability.’ Those interested in applying for support under this scheme have until October 30th to submit their applications, and all details can be found on the Bord Iascaigh Mhara site.