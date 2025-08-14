Bold styling of the Deutz DX range

A long established company, the German tractor producer Deutz can trace its roots back to 1864 to its founder Nicolaus August Otto, who set up an engine manufacturing company.

With the company portfolio expanding to thrashers and tractors, the Deutz MTH 222 was the company’s first mass produced tractor, launched by the firm in 1927.

By 1955, the company had reached the 100,000 tractor milestone, and acquired a majority shareholding in the FAHR company in 1968, rebranding for as Deutz-Fahr, manufacturing both tractors and combine harvesters.

While never a major player in Ireland, the company produced a number of series which have had noted success in the country such as the DX range launched in the late 70’s, the AgroStar of the late 80’s and AgroPrima of the early 90’s.

Worthy of note is the popularity of Deutz air cooled and liquid cooled engines across a variety of both agricultural and industrial applications, including Fendt for a period of time.

In 1995, Deutz-Fahr was acquired by the Italian Same Deutz Fahr (SDF group) with Deutz Fahr further rebranded to Deutz AG.

The five- and six-cylinder Deutz DX range was launched in 1978. Ultimately replacing the dated 06 range, the DX featured bold straight-line styling with an intimidating hexagonal nosecone, emblazoned boldly with Deutz.

At the upper end, the DX140 and DX160 were joined by the DX120 and DX145 in 1980.

The range spanned an impressive 120-160hp with all models powered by a six-cylinder Deutz air-cooled 6.2l, F6L 913 engine.

The DX 120 is the only model that is naturally aspirated, and employs the 15F/5R gearbox of the smaller DX tractors.

At the working end of the tractor, hydraulic output is rated at 56l/min with a rear linkage capacity of 5.2 tons.

The tractor has twin PTO stubs to provide both 540 and 1000rpm speeds, fitted side by side.

The DX range saw the first introduction of the MasterCab cab, which would evolve right through to the mid 90’s.

Still an option of Deutz tractors, the front windscreen opens fully or on the latch to aid ventilation.

The Deutz Multi-Fit seat was seven-way adjustable, while a large pane of glass below the back window provided an excellent view of implements.

Controls were logically placed in the spacious cab, with all gear levers, linkage and hydraulic controls falling nicely to the right hand.

Quick off the mark, Deutz offered all DX tractors in four-wheel drive format.

