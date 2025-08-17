Clonakilty traffic study to consider outer relief road

Town poised for growth as Tesco considers developing six-acre site at Cloheen.

A TRAFFIC study is to be carried out in Clonakilty to assess delays on the N71 bypass and explore the possibility of building an outer relief road.

The study will be supported with funding from the National Transport Authority (NTA) and comes at a time when a number of housing and commercial developments appear to be moving forward.

The traffic assessment will be used to explore options for both short-term and long-term solutions to the rush-hour gridlock, including the potential for a dedicated outer relief road for the West Cork town.

Meanwhile rumours are rife that Tesco is poised to develop six acres of land the retail giant purchased several years ago at Cloheen in Clonakilty. A parcel of the land has gone ‘sale agreed’ and is believed to be earmarked for commercial use.

One source speculated whether Tesco will build on the remaining land but stressed that roads infrastructure to address traffic congestion will be a factor.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: ‘Tesco is currently exploring options for developing our site in Clonakilty. Wer are hopeful to be able to provide a further update on progress in the coming months.’

The same area of the West Cork town is earmarked for a 246-house development which is at the planning stage with the council. A number of submissions have been lodged raising traffic concerns on the N71 and at Lady’s Cross.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has also made a submission warning that the proposed development is ‘premature pending the finalisation of a road layout for the N71 in the area’.

The council has sought further information from the developer including a revised traffic and transport assessment and other traffic calming proposals.

Separately, planning is being sought for 21 houses on the Miles Road in Clonakilty, a second phase of a scheme by Cloncastle Developments Limited on a site totalling 5.53 hectares.

Cork South West Fine Gael senator Noel O’Donovan welcomed news of the traffic study noting that ‘those of us who use the Clonakilty bypass are all too aware of the traffic delays’.

He added: ‘While minor actions have been discussed in the short term, we need to be far more ambitious. This traffic study is the first step in delivering a proper long-term solution.’

Senator O’Donovan first raised the issue in an open letter to the CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in February 2024 and has continued to advocate for the project with TII, Cork County Council’s roads department, and Minister Jerry Buttimer during his recent visit to West Cork.

Senator O’Donovan said: ‘What is critical now is that the N71 as a whole is recognised as a priority project in the National Development Plan review. This corridor is vital for West Cork and needs to be treated as such.’

In addition to the traffic study,he also welcomed a significant increase in Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) funding for rural roads and laneways in West Cork. A total of €1,167,898 has been allocated for Cork roads, bringing the total LIS allocation for Cork to €2.33 million in 2025 – one of the highest in the country.

Senator O’Donovan said: ‘These roads connect farms, homes, and community amenities. They’ve been neglected for too long.’ The upgrades are due for completion before the end of the year.