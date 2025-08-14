Minister launches new West Cork farm group

A new group to support the agricultural sector in West Cork, the ‘West Cork Agri Matters’ stakeholder group, was launched in late July by the Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on the Cullinane family farm in Ballineen alongside other local politicians.

The group, said Senator Noel O’Donovan, follows on from the senator’s own general election commitment to form such an initiative, and comprises of a broad range of individuals involved in various aspects of the agriculture sector, as well as farmers and those involved in veterinary, farm advisory, taxation, and Macra na Feirme.

‘Farming is still the backbone of many of our local communities in West Cork, however the industry is entering uncertain and challenging times’ said the Fine Gael senator.

‘This ‘think thank’ has a common purpose to promote, support and develop the agricultural sector in West Cork. This will be achieved by combining both on the ground everyday lived experience on our farms with the expertise of the professional services involved in the industry.’

The stakeholder group will be ‘solutions driven’ and will ‘not be afraid to think “outside the box” in terms of its recommendations and advice to the decision and policy makers’ said Senator O’Donovan.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Heydon said he was ‘honoured to be part of the beginning of the West Cork Agri Matters Group.

‘This initiative has the potential to play a key role in initiating discussion amongst farmers from West Cork and stimulate the sharing of ideas and policy initiatives that could potentially benefit the wider farming community nationally.’

Discussions took place with the Minister on a number of topics including derogation, the common agriculture policy (CAP), generational renewal, and the TB crisis amongst other topics. ‘West Cork Agri Matters’ will continue its development in the coming weeks and months with a clear programme of work.