Commission funding for Asia-bound lamb and beef

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, has welcomed the EU Commission award of co-funding of €3.46 million towards the new Bord Bia information and promotional ‘Sustainable European Beef and Lamb’ campaign.

The campaign, due to commence in late 2025, will see funding of €2.77 million coming from the EU and €0.69 million from Bord Bia.

This co-funded campaign will promote sustainable European beef and lamb over the next three years in China, Japan and Singapore.

The objectives of the programme are to develop increased awareness of the high safety and quality standards of EU beef and lamb, as well as their attributes as natural, nutritional and sustainable products.

The campaign will highlight the specific features of beef and lamb production methods within the EU, and the programmes at farm and processing levels which verify the sustainability and quality attributes of EU beef and lamb consistent with EU policy imperatives.

Minister Heydon said the campaign will provide a ‘marketing edge’ for EU beef and lamb exports, in order to capitalise on the ‘significant’ opportunities in China, Japan, and Singapore.