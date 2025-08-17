Water pipes to reduce leakage

PEOPLE living in Clonakilty and Inchydoney can look forward to a more reliable water supply as the contracting firm of Ward and Burke has finished replacing nearly one kilometre of aged water mains with new pipes.

The company carried out the works as part of a Uisce Éireann’s (UE) national Leakage Reduction Programme, which had identified a leakage rate of 46% nationwide in 2018.

By replacing the old water mains, Jack Cronin, the programme manager with UE said residents can expect to have a more sustainable water supply – one that eliminates leaks and prevents the loss of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

In the past, public representatives had repeatedly complained about the rate of water breaks in the Cloheen area.

The new pipes will not only drastically reduce the amount of water breaks in the network, it will also reduce the cost of frequent repairs.

The UE programme manager thanked the local community for their patience and support​ as these essential works were being carried out.

Work commenced on June 30th last with five-day road closures on the L-4011 with just local and emergency traffic access allowed.

Residents are delighted that they will no longer have to deal with water breaks and a muddy after flow.