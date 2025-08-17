News

Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning issued for Cork

August 17th, 2025 11:07 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Monday August 18th from 9am to 6pm

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of Cork tomorrow, Monday August 18th from 9am to 6pm.

A spokesperson said that thunderstorms are like in some part of Cork, Kerry and Limerick with the possibilities of lightning damage, power outages as well as localised flooding.

Mortorists are being advised to drive with extreme caution as difficult driving conditions are expected.

This weather warning comes after a mixed weekend which saw some parts of West Cork experience thunder and lightning with hundred of homes in Skibbereen experiencing power outages due to thunder and lightning, while there were also reports of power outages in the Casltetownbere area.

The presence of lightning also led the Cork county beach lifeguard service to issue closures for several beaches on Saturday including Owenahincha, Barleycove, Fountainstown, The Warren and Tragumna.

Updates will be posted on The Southern Star all day tomorrow.

 

